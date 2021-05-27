23 Old-School Cool Photos Of Asian American Couples Through The Years

Courtesy of Cathlin Goulding

"My best guess is that the photo was taken circa 1941, the year that my grandparents, Tsugio and Mitzi Ojiri, married. I imagine the photo was taken on the occasion of their wedding or engagement. They had a short engagement. The photo was taken in Los Angeles, California, where they both were born and lived.



The photo brings up mixed emotions: I see elegance and formality in these photos. They had modest lives. My grandfather was a gardener by profession. There is a level of care and specialness in dress and arrangement. Only a year later, they would lose everything. In 1942, by executive order, they were forcibly removed from their home near Los Angeles' Little Tokyo and taken to a temporary detention center at the Santa Anita racetracks. Later, they would be imprisoned at camps in Arkansas and Jerome. They were among the approximately 110,000 Japanese Americans who were considered a 'security threat' to the state during World War II. So the photo is a bit melancholy for me: It reflects their hopes and establishment in the U.S. that, in only a short time, were stripped away. Still, they went on to have full lives: They came back to Los Angeles after World War II, raised a family and both lived until their 80s." — Cathlin Goulding