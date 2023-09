6 Products To Help Solve The Kinda Private Problems That Older Adults Might Have

A Curve Correct ingrown toenail correction kit

Years of cramming your feet into tight footwear, whether dress shoes or heels, may mean you now deal with uncomfortable, painful ingrown toenails. I did not know there was any treatment available for ingrowns and was resigned to chronic flareups until I tried these Curve Correct braces. For me, they've been a godsend, slowly straightening out my curved nails so that they don't hurt every time I accidentally brush them against the floor or, well, literally anything. Older reviewers echo this sentiment, calling it a "process...[that's] so worth it." I believe these are worth every penny.(Note: While you may feel mild discomfort when you first apply the brace, you should not feel any pain. If you do feel pain, immediately take the brace off and apply it later with less pressure.)"Curve Correct is working better than I thought since my toenails are very curved. I am very happy with how the brace is working on my big toes. I am 72 years old and had no problem placing the braces on my toe nails. It has been almost 3 weeks since I placed them on the two big toenails and they are still staying in place very well. I followed the directions as was written. It took about a week not to have any pain when I placed covers over my feet but now my toes feel great! The ends of the nails are beginning to flatten. I am very happy with Curve Correct and will tell others about this product." — B Toelle