Older Adults Reveal The Things They're Simply "Getting Too Old" To Deal With Anymore

"Putting up with BS. I'm 64 and will retire in eight months and also just filed for a divorce — and hopefully, that will be done before retirement. I'm done with it all. I have looked into buying a co-op condo in a 55+ community and should have one secured within a couple of months. My employer seems to think they can call me for advice when I retire, no, they can't because they have been very toxic, and I'm almost done playing that game. My husband thinks he can treat me like crap and not acknowledge anything important to me, I'm done with his toxic behavior. He's still in shock that I have the guts to do it. He wanted to continue to be married, but I showed him a list I made of why I needed to leave and why I should stay, and the 'should stay' list was completely blank. He couldn't even argue because it was all true on reasons I should leave. I am not too old to start a new chapter in my life and enjoy what time I have left."