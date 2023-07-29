What's Hot

Older Adults Reveal The Things They're Simply "Getting Too Old" To Deal With Anymore

"Someone said 'no cap,' and I had no idea what that meant. I'm 35. I understand it now — but who comes up with this?"
Raven Ishak

As we get older, there are just some things we no longer want to deal with, whether it’s on a weekly or daily basis. So when I saw that Reddit user u/XmasJ asked: “What are you simply getting too old for?” I wanted to share their answers to see if you relate. Here’s what they had to say below:

1
"Arguing with other people. It makes me think of Keanu Reeves. He gave an interview about growing older and said he protects his peace by refusing to argue with anyone about anything. He said, '2+2 is 5? You are correct. Have a nice day.'"
Olga Rolenko / Getty Images

u/PatMenotaur

2
Cavan Images / Javi Muñoz via Getty Images
"Concerts without assigned seating. I'm not showing up hours early to get a good spot and then be stuck there the entire time without being able to sit or use the bathroom or else I lose my view."
u/Hrekires
3
Catherine Falls Commercial / Getty Images
"Hangovers. Three days to go back to normal is too much now and not worth it."

u/CaisLaochich

4
Kameleon007 via Getty Images
"I used to go to the bar on the weekends, play darts, listen to the band, etc. It was fun! Now it's just crowded annoying people, loud music, and overpriced beer with a cover charge. I'll still make an appearance for some food or to watch a game, but it will be more of a happy hour thing."
u/CpuJunky
5
Hispanolistic / Getty Images
"Anything starting past 9 p.m."
u/No_Finish_2144

"I wish I could convey this more often to people. Anything that requires me to be out past 9 p.m. is an inconvenience."
u/TheRavenSayeth
6
Turgay Koca / 500px via Getty Images
"Putting up with BS. I'm 64 and will retire in eight months and also just filed for a divorce — and hopefully, that will be done before retirement. I'm done with it all. I have looked into buying a co-op condo in a 55+ community and should have one secured within a couple of months. My employer seems to think they can call me for advice when I retire, no, they can't because they have been very toxic, and I'm almost done playing that game. My husband thinks he can treat me like crap and not acknowledge anything important to me, I'm done with his toxic behavior. He's still in shock that I have the guts to do it. He wanted to continue to be married, but I showed him a list I made of why I needed to leave and why I should stay, and the 'should stay' list was completely blank. He couldn't even argue because it was all true on reasons I should leave. I am not too old to start a new chapter in my life and enjoy what time I have left."
u/mary48154
7
Tara Moore / Getty Images
"Lack of sleep. All-nighters were once manageable. Now I pull an all-nighter, and I am useless."
u/theWildBore

"I feel like all-nighters have always destroyed my next day. I'm just smart enough to realize that it's not worth it anymore. Also, I have way more responsibilities than I did when I was a teenager staying up all night playing games."
u/trevorasaurus
8
Yuuji via Getty Images
"Caring for people who don't care about me."
u/zrru
9
10'000 Hours / Getty Images
"Sitting on the floor."
u/ThingsWePutOnTacos

"I can still sit on the floor. I can't get up from the floor without making a lot of noise, though."
u/RancidHorseJizz
10
GeorgePeters via Getty Images
"New slang."
u/VixenOfVexation

"Someone said 'no cap,' and I had no idea what that meant. I'm 35. I understand it now — but it is beyond stupid. Who comes up with this?"
u/young712
11
Melvyn Longhurst / Getty Images
"Waiting in line."
u/njdevil956

"As a 33-year-old rollercoaster lover, I’m really beginning to question whether the rush is worth it."
u/neoshadowdgm
12
Jordan Lye via Getty Images
"This heat. I remember when I used to want to lay out, do beach activities, and swim. Now, I’m dreading having to go out in the sun and want to be locked away in my air-conditioned home."
u/stellardaisy
13
Yagi Studio / Getty Images
"Camping on the ground."
u/StraightsJacket

"No more tenting for me unless I have a cot or comfortable air mattress. Getting up and down is difficult for me now with my bad knee and general...unsvelteness."
u/blitzen_13
14
Photoalto / Getty Images/PhotoAlto
"Skinny jeans."
u/sonic_butthole_music

"Ironically, since skinny jeans are 'out,' wearing skinny jeans is an 'old guy' thing. If you see a guy walking down the street wearing skinny jeans, Chuck Taylor’s, and a tight T-shirt, he’s likely closer to 40 than 20."
u/ucbiker
15
Kinga Krzeminska via Getty Images
"Going places without a bathroom nearby. Not necessarily 'too old,' more like 'too IBS.'"
u/MidwesternMillennial
16
Taiyou Nomachi via Getty Images
"Work."
u/Lothar_28

"I used to be very enthusiastic. I have moved up, sideways, and down in a different field to move up again. Now at 40, I just want to cook, exercise, talk to my friends, play some video games, watch television, and sleep well. I can’t believe what we do to ourselves. I was always a strong believer in capitalism, but that’s changing, too."
u/Austin_021985
17
"Not being comfortable. I'm done with that. Give me a pillow and some legroom. A bench in the shower and a fluffy towel. Give me space to breathe and live. Give me quality over quantity and I gladly pay extra for an upgrade."
Constantine Johnny / Getty Images

u/Swiftzword

