These Olympic Athletes Prove Success Is Ageless

Nino Salukvadze, 52

Sergei Bobylev via Getty Images

After her Tokyo efforts last weekend, Georgian shooter Nino Salukvadzebecome the only woman in Olympic history to compete in nine Olympic Games Nino and her son Tsotne Machavariani, pictured here,represented Georgia at the 2016 Rio Olympics, becoming the first mother-and-son duo to compete in the same Olympic Games If her son has his way, Salukvadze will compete in her 10th Olympics in three years in Paris."The whole time we were talking [last], he kept saying, 'This is out of the question. There are three years left. You can go for your tenth Olympics, you have a chance. Why not take it? If you quit, I will quit too!' And I don’t want him to quit," she said.