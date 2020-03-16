James Bond Star Olga Kurylenko Says She Has Coronavirus

Olga Kurylenko﻿, who starred in the James Bond movie “Quantum of Solace,” announced Sunday she has contracted COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

“Locked up at home after having tested positive for Coronavirus,” she wrote on Instagram with a photo looking out her window.

“I’ve actually been ill for almost a week now,” she added. “Fever and fatigue are my main symptoms. Take care of yourself and do take this seriously!”

Kurylenko, 40, played a secret agent out to avenge the murder of her family in the Bond flick “Quantum of Solace,” Daniel Craig’s second go-round in the international spy franchise. (His latest and probably last, “No Time to Die,” delayed its release as the coronavirus pandemic spread.) She also starred opposite Tom Cruise in the 2013 sci-fi movie “Oblivion.”

ALBERTO PIZZOLI via Getty Images Olga Kurylenko and Daniel Craig pose at a 2008 screening of "Quantum of Solace" in Rome.

The Ukraine-born actor also appeared in Terry Gilliam’s “The Man Who Killed Don Quixote” (2018) starring Adam Driver.

Other celebrities and prominent people sickened by the virus include Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, and Sophie Trudeau, the wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell were the first NBA players to be diagnosed with the virus.

Jun Sato via Getty Images Kurylenko and Tom Cruise at an "Oblivion" press conference in Tokyo in 2013.

The virus has infected more than 160,000 worldwide and killed at least 6,400.

