What's Hot

Scientists Welcome 'Astronaut,' 'Nobel Winner' George Santos To House Science Committee

Melissa Etheridge Honors Her Kids' Sperm-Donor Dad David Crosby

2 States Introduce Radical Bills To Prosecute Pregnant People For Abortions

Supreme Court: Justices Interviewed As Part Of Leak Probe

Drew Barrymore And Chelsea Handler Get Hilariously Blunt About Men’s Dating Profiles

20 Of The Funniest Tweets About Cats And Dogs This Week

Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Share First Photo Of Their Newborn

Priyanka Chopra Responds To Criticism For Using Child Surrogate

Former U.S. Navy SEAL Killed In Ukraine

Rep. George Santos May Have Confirmed His Drag Queen Past In Old Wikipedia Post

Chris Hipkins To Be New Zealand's Next Prime Minister

Colorado Officials Plead Not Guilty In Elijah McClain Case

U.S. NewsRussiaUkraine

2 Businessmen Charged With Hiding Sanctioned Russian Oligarch's Ties To Yacht

The luxury “Tango” vessel was seized in Spain last year by the U.S. government.
AP

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two businessmen have been charged with trying to conceal a sanctioned Russian oligarch’s ownership of a luxury yacht seized in Spain last year by the U.S. government, the Justice Department said Friday.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Vladislav Osipov, a dual Russian and Swiss national who the Justice Department says was an employee of Viktor Vekselberg, a billionaire Russian oligarch and ally of Russian president Vladimir Putin.

Another defendant, Richard Masters, was arrested by Spain at the request of U.S. authorities. He’s a British businessman who ran a yacht management company in Palma de Mallorca, Spain — where Vekselberg’s yacht, Tango, was seized last April.

Two businessmen have been charged with trying to conceal a sanctioned Russian oligarch's ownership of a luxury yacht seized in Spain last year by the U.S. government.
Two businessmen have been charged with trying to conceal a sanctioned Russian oligarch's ownership of a luxury yacht seized in Spain last year by the U.S. government.
via Associated Press

Prosecutors allege Vekselberg bought the Tango in 2011 and has owned it since then, though they believe he has used shell companies to try to obfuscate his ownership and to avoid financial oversight.

He was sanctioned in 2018.

All of Vekselberg’s assets in the United States are frozen and American companies are barred from doing business with him and his entities.

The Justice Department says the men worked together to hide Vekselberg’s ownership of the yacht from the U.S. government, even developing a fake name for the vessel, as a way to evade sanctions and to illegally collect hundreds of thousands of dollars in U.S services and financial transactions.

They are charged in federal court in the District of Columbia with crimes including money laundering and violating the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.

It was not immediately clear if they had lawyers who could speak on their behalf.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Popular in the Community