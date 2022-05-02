You know how everyone has their one personal care passion? For some, it’s a multistep skin care routine. For others, it’s a rigorous haircare process. Or it could be a monthly massage or a daily walk around the park.
For me, it’s my nails. I’m the friend who always has them done. You will rarely catch me with chipped polish and it’s even less likely that you will see me with bare nails. It’s my one vice in life ― the only self-care habit that I stick to consistently.
When COVID hit in March 2020, I taught myself how to perfect an at-home manicure. I’d rather spend hours meticulously tending to my fingers than deal with chips or leave them free. My secret weapon during this time? Olive & June’s nail products, which you can find online or at Target.
I fell victim to a targeted Instagram ad and I haven’t looked back. Not only does the brand’s nail care system focus on keeping your nails healthy, but their polishes and press-ons come in a variety of appealing colors. The best part? They’re so long-wearing, even my inner nail perfectionist is pleased.
If I follow the right steps and application method ― which includes nail prep and proper aftercare ― I can probably get about 10 days of wear out of a regular manicure. (The key is reapplying a thin layer of the top coat every few days. This keeps your polish looking shiny and it helps protects it from chipping.) And for those of us painters who ― let’s just say, go outside of the lines ― the brand also has a brush that helps you clean up your work.
For the weeks where you don’t want to worry about painting or reapplying polish, there’s also Olive & June’s press-on nails. I can get a set to last for a week ― maybe even longer if I care for them properly. They’re more curved than most press-on brands, which allow them to more snugly fit your nail. The kit also has a huge, inclusive selection of nail sizes so you’re likely to find the right match. They also come in various lengths and nail shapes (I love their almond and oval ones!).
Every time I make a Target order or peruse the aisles, I end up adding something from O&J to my cart. It sounds like an expensive habit, but I’ve probably saved hundreds of dollars ― if not more ― in the last few years on salon manicures because of this routine. Even if I treat myself and get my nails done, I still use some of O&J’s nail care items to keep my hands and nails strong and healthy.
If you’re in the market to up your nail routine, check out some of their best products below.
HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
Nail novices need this handy little device, especially when painting with your non-dominant hand. It's called The Poppy, and it makes it easier to keep your nail polish brush steady, allowing for a more even application (which is key to a longer-lasting manicure). Simply stick this rubbery handle on top of your polish handle and boom, you're a nail artist.
Olive & June has a wide selection of polishes, from subtle sparkles to cream finishes, and they're all vegan and cruelty-free. There are a ton of colors that fit every season. I'm personally a huge fan of opaque colors that cover the nail in two coats. This bright white, called HD, is a perfect summer shade that does just that. I also love XOXO — a divine hot pink — and GH, which is the ideal pale pink if you're going for a professional look. Feeling more adventurous? BP is a dreamy pale blue shade; I get tons of compliments when I wear it.
Can't decide between polishes? Get a selection of the brand's greatest hits. This kit comes with three popular shades: Hibiscus, Pink Sands and Cockatoo. It also includes O&J's shiny top coat. The bottles are a little smaller than the standard polishes, which is perfect for anyone who never finishes nail polish before it turns thick or gooey.
This shiny top coat will keep your manicure looking as fresh as it did on day one. It gives your polish that gel-like appearance that many of us love and expect from a salon manicure. It also goes on thin and smooth, which is good news for anyone who has struggled with top coats smearing their polish. (Pro tip: As mentioned previously, apply a very thin layer of this top coat every few days after your initial application to prolong your manicure.)
This one goes out to all my fellow impatient manicurists. If you're constantly smudging your polish after you've done your nails, you need these dry drops in your life. They're made with jojoba seed oil, so they add an extra shine to your nails. Most importantly, they help your polish dry in under two minutes. Apply them after finishing your manicure and thank me later.
No matter how hard I try or how many times I practice, I will inevitably get nail polish on my fingers and the skin surrounding my nails. This little brush is a lifesaver for cleaning up the sloppiness. Simply dip it into some nail polish remover and gently rub off the excess that went outside the lines. Your nails will look so neat when you're done, no one will be able to guess you did your manicure yourself.
If your cuticles are anything like mine, they need some TLC. This cuticle serum is the final step in the manicure process and it's a must-have if you're building out your kit at home. It keeps your skin soft and hydrated and prevents your cuticles from getting out of control (without cutting them!).
Want to try nail art? Or do you simply not want to bother painting your nails yourself? Enter your new best friend, which is O&J's Instant Mani kit. This collection comes with 42 press-on nails in 21 different sizes. It also includes a non-toxic, non-damaging nail glue so you don't need to worry about ripping your real nails when it comes time to remove them (just make sure you soak them and take your time with that process). The press-ons can last at least seven days, so you don't have to worry about chips ruining your look.