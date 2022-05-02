You know how everyone has their one personal care passion? For some, it’s a multistep skin care routine. For others, it’s a rigorous haircare process. Or it could be a monthly massage or a daily walk around the park.

For me, it’s my nails. I’m the friend who always has them done. You will rarely catch me with chipped polish and it’s even less likely that you will see me with bare nails. It’s my one vice in life ― the only self-care habit that I stick to consistently.

When COVID hit in March 2020, I taught myself how to perfect an at-home manicure. I’d rather spend hours meticulously tending to my fingers than deal with chips or leave them free. My secret weapon during this time? Olive & June’s nail products, which you can find online or at Target.

I fell victim to a targeted Instagram ad and I haven’t looked back. Not only does the brand’s nail care system focus on keeping your nails healthy, but their polishes and press-ons come in a variety of appealing colors. The best part? They’re so long-wearing, even my inner nail perfectionist is pleased.

If I follow the right steps and application method ― which includes nail prep and proper aftercare ― I can probably get about 10 days of wear out of a regular manicure. (The key is reapplying a thin layer of the top coat every few days. This keeps your polish looking shiny and it helps protects it from chipping.) And for those of us painters who ― let’s just say, go outside of the lines ― the brand also has a brush that helps you clean up your work.

For the weeks where you don’t want to worry about painting or reapplying polish, there’s also Olive & June’s press-on nails. I can get a set to last for a week ― maybe even longer if I care for them properly. They’re more curved than most press-on brands, which allow them to more snugly fit your nail. The kit also has a huge, inclusive selection of nail sizes so you’re likely to find the right match. They also come in various lengths and nail shapes (I love their almond and oval ones!).

Every time I make a Target order or peruse the aisles, I end up adding something from O&J to my cart. It sounds like an expensive habit, but I’ve probably saved hundreds of dollars ― if not more ― in the last few years on salon manicures because of this routine. Even if I treat myself and get my nails done, I still use some of O&J’s nail care items to keep my hands and nails strong and healthy.

