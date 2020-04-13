Looks like good times are brewing for a beer-loving 93-year-old woman in Pennsylvania.
Last week, Olive Veronesi of Seminole was facing a serious problem: She is quarantining herself to avoid catching the coronavirus, but her beer supply was starting to run low.
“I was on my last 12 cans, I have a beer every night, you know what, beer has vitamins in it, it’s good for you, as long as you don’t overdo it,” she told Pittsburgh CBS affiliate KDKA TV. Beer contains selenium, B vitamins, phosphorus, folate and niacin, as well as protein and fiber.
But desperate times require desperate solutions, which is why Veronesi had a relative photograph her sharing a heartfelt message to the world: “I need more beer!!”
The photo of Veronesi racked up more than 10,000 likes on social media and a few offers to get her suds stash restocked, KDKA reported.
But the good times really began flowing for her on Monday when Coors Light, the beer she was drinking in her plea for pilsners, came through with 150 cans ― enough to last her another five months in quarantine.
Naturally, news of this generous act caused the eyes of fellow beer nuts to suds up.
Some people hoped Veronesi had just started a trend.
But others had concerns. Serious concerns.
