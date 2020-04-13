Looks like good times are brewing for a beer-loving 93-year-old woman in Pennsylvania.

Last week, Olive Veronesi of Seminole was facing a serious problem: She is quarantining herself to avoid catching the coronavirus, but her beer supply was starting to run low.

“I was on my last 12 cans, I have a beer every night, you know what, beer has vitamins in it, it’s good for you, as long as you don’t overdo it,” she told Pittsburgh CBS affiliate KDKA TV. Beer contains selenium, B vitamins, phosphorus, folate and niacin, as well as protein and fiber.

But desperate times require desperate solutions, which is why Veronesi had a relative photograph her sharing a heartfelt message to the world: “I need more beer!!”

The photo of Veronesi racked up more than 10,000 likes on social media and a few offers to get her suds stash restocked, KDKA reported.

But the good times really began flowing for her on Monday when Coors Light, the beer she was drinking in her plea for pilsners, came through with 150 cans ― enough to last her another five months in quarantine.

JUST IN: 93-year-old Olive Veronesi of Seminole, PA, who held up a sign at her window asking for more beer, has received a delivery from @CoorsLight. The brand tells me 150 cans arrived at her house today. pic.twitter.com/c2lfGFBBTS — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 13, 2020

Naturally, news of this generous act caused the eyes of fellow beer nuts to suds up.

You're the real MVP! — Jessica Lynn (@JessTheWriter33) April 13, 2020

Fantastic - well done Coors Light - love that you did this and I shall support you and thank you by buying more of your product - and hi. — Amy Trask (@AmyTrask) April 12, 2020

Some people hoped Veronesi had just started a trend.

All I need is a SOS sign for some free coors light? Bro. I’ll send you a ton of picture of me and and a “send beer” sign 😂 — Charles McGee (@McGeeCU) April 12, 2020

But others had concerns. Serious concerns.

Check her ID. — AndrewKlein (@RealistikR) April 12, 2020

Are you sending beer or Coors light? — cuzzin (@NovoFogo24) April 13, 2020