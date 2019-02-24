Olivia Colman Beats Glenn Close For Best Actress Oscar In Massive Upset

Glenn Close was all but guaranteed the Best Actress trophy at the 91st annual Academy Awards on Sunday night ― she even dressed up like the statuette on the red carpet ― after dominating all awards season long.

But in a massive upset, British actress Olivia Colman walked away with the award for her performance in the dark period comedy “The Favourite” as the temperamental-and-then-some Queen Anne.

“It’s genuinely quite stressful,” Colman began her speech, fighting through tears. “This is hilarious.”

Olivia Colman gives an acceptance speech by turns heartfelt, hysterical, genuine, and inspiring.



She then turned her attention to Close, who beamed at her from the audience.

“You’ve been my idol for so long, and this is not how I wanted it to be,” Colman said to “The Wife” actress from the stage. “I think you’re amazing. I love you very much.”

Close was set to end her much-discussed losing streak at the ceremony as the most-nominated living actor to have never won an Oscar, as a seven-time nominee.

Colman, however, received rave reviews for her royal turn, picking up the BAFTA award for Best Actress at the ceremony just days prior to the Academy Awards. The award is her first Oscar nomination and win.

Many in the room were elated for Colman’s win, with co-star Emma Stone rising to her feet.

The “Broadchurch” alum ended her speech on a hopeful, yet hilarious note speaking to any young girls, including her children, watching the ceremony at home.