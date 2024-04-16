Olivia Culpo Denies Getting This 1 Popular Plastic Surgery Procedure

Olivia Culpo is opening up about what she has ― and hasn’t — done to her face.
The onetime Miss USA winner on Sunday spoke about all the questions she gets regarding cosmetic procedures and plastic surgery.
“I, for the record, have never had plastic surgery ― I don’t judge anybody that has,” Culpo said in a social media video before denying that she’s gotten buccal fat removal, a popular new procedure among celebs and influencers alike.
“I’ll tell you guys exactly what I do,” she said, showing all the places where she’s had Botox injections in her face and noting that she’s also gotten filler in her lips.
“I do not fill my jaw,” Culpo explained. She added that although she used to get Botox in her jaw “to slim it,” she’s now focused on embracing her “natural structure.”
“I do not have cheek filler,” Culpo said, explaining that she doesn’t want “to be so concaved” from the results.
“So that’s the tea, guys!” the influencer said, as she completed applying makeup in the video.
“Happiness is definitely an inside job at the end of the day,” Culpo added. “And you can do all of these things because it’s fun to you or not, but I don’t know ― I just wanted to be honest with you guys, because I also think that gatekeeping is really lame.”
Culpo joins other celebrities like Megan Fox and Joe Jonas who have been relatively open and honest about how they achieve their looks.
During an appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast last month, Fox listed all the cosmetic and plastic surgery procedures she’s undergone over the years ― though she kept one to herself.
Jonas made headlines in 2022 when he opened up about his use of injectables and spoke about the stigma around men focusing on their appearance.
“There were all these talks at one point, like, ‘Oh, men can’t do this or it’s weird for guys to do that,’ and I think there’s a stigma that’s fading, and I like that,” he said in an interview with People magazine. “Guys are more openly wearing makeup, and it’s great to see. It’s like, do whatever you want, you know? It’s a beautiful generation that we’re living in.”