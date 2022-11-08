Olivia Culpo Was 'Left With No Sense Of Identity' After Breaking Up With Nick Jonas

Olivia Culpo is looking back on her relationship with former boyfriend Nick Jonas with more than seven years’ worth of hindsight to her benefit.

On Monday’s premiere episode of “The Culpo Sisters,” the former Miss Universe discussed the “very formative experience” of dating Jonas. The couple split in 2015 after about two years together.

“I moved to LA with him. I had no brand, no money and I was in love,” Culpo said, as seen in a clip shared by the New York Post’s Page Six. “But when he broke up with me, I was kind of left with no sense of identity.”

After the breakup, Culpo found herself at a “serious, pivotal” crossroads as she grappled with concerns over racking up insurmountable debt.

“My whole identity was in him, which is a very common story of a young person in love,” she explained. “I thought we were going to get married, I thought all the things, and I just remember, night after night, looking up at my ceiling in my apartment that I couldn’t afford, thinking to myself: ‘How am I going to pay my rent?’ I couldn’t even afford my groceries.”

Olivia Culpo (left) and Nick Jonas in 2015. C Flanigan via Getty Images

Shortly after the split, Jonas described his ex as an “amazing person,” and admitted going their separate ways was “tough.”

“We had a great, beautiful two years together,” the pop star told “Extra” in 2015. “It’s been a crazy couple months, and I wish the best for her in the future.”

Jonas married Priyanka Chopra in May 2018. The couple welcomed a daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, via a surrogate in January.

Earlier this year, Culpo celebrated her third anniversary with NFL player Christian McCaffrey. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight in an interview earlier this month, she couldn’t help but gush about her current boyfriend.

“I feel like he is really everything that I could ever ask for,” she said, before quipping that McCaffrey “has a really good head on his shoulders and he’s hot, too, right?”

