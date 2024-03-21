ShoppingFeminismbooksWomen's History Month

Feminist Author, Olivia Gatwood's Favorite Books That Capture Feminine Rage

From this important and evocative voice in literature comes Gatwood's debut fiction novel, "Whoever You Are, Honey."
You can pre-order Olivia Gatwood's debut novel now, before its release in July.
If you were to look at Olivia Gatwood’s past works, you would see the female experience penned out in poetry, short stories and recollections that feel real enough to taste — writings that distill the nuances existing between that space of girlhood and full-fledged womanness with all its demands, as well as its terrors.

In the author’s note for her first collection of poems, “Life of the Party,” Gatwood describes an all-consuming bout of insomnia brought on by the terrifying image of a man breaking into her apartment and strangling her in bed. Though that type of experience has never actually happened to her, she details how this debilitating phobia stemmed from the statistical reality of women often being murdered by men.

It is through this lens that she is encouraging people to read her subsequent gathering of poems, and providing some understanding for the concept of feminine rage — a growing literary genre about transforming women-specific fear into a targeted anger that has, in many ways, been vital for their survival.

Gatwood’s writing is also a celebration of the softer moments in femalehood, like friendships, instances of self discovery, and relationships to the body, both positive and not. But despite how women-centric Gatwood’s material is, she assures us that it’s for everyone and anyone looking to feel represented or learn about experiences different from their own, regardless of where they fall on the gender spectrum.

Now for the first time, Gatwood has written a novel of fiction, set for release in July. “Whoever You Are, Honey” is a story about female relationships and identity in a hyperdigital and post-artificial intelligence age. Gatwood took the time to speak exclusively with HuffPost about her debut novel, her opinions on feminist literature, and some of her favorite authors who are masters at writing feminine rage.

Pre-order "Whoever You Are, Honey": $26.04 at Bookshop.org

“Whoever You Are, Honey” is your first novel away from poetry and chapbooks. Can you tell us a little bit about what that transition was like, and what writing processes remained the same?

It was really, really hard. Poetry, just on a very simple level, functions largely in brevity. It’s just simply less words. It’s more abstract, and so you’re not as bound to the logic that I think plot often requires. It feels kind of like you’re bound to nothing, which is really beautiful and fun, and I think why actually a lot of young people are drawn to poetry, because I think it has no rules. In fiction there are rules. And I don’t mean that to say that you can’t break those rules, but I think that for a plot to be effective, you have to know exactly what rules you’re breaking and why. It felt like putting together a puzzle, but then once I kind of got it, I think it’s so exciting and in many ways actually limitless. I care really deeply about language and about what words I use, the rhythm, the texture of description, and about creating a visceral experience for the reader. And poetry is really sensual in that way, so ultimately it was about merging those two things.

Was there a character you related to most when writing, or some you found the hardest to develop?

I feel like all of the women characters in my book were amalgamations of myself and many people I know. They were all sort of different versions of me at different times, and had parts of myself I don’t or perspectives that I’ve had and have grown out of. There’s one prominent male character who was tricky because I don’t relate to him, but I wanted to. I wanted to write him as more complicated than just like an easy villain because I have met the kind of man that he is. I’ve felt both disgusted by them and attracted to them, and I really wanted to understand why I felt attracted to them. What about him was charming? What about him is endearing or even thoughtful? Why would he win over a woman? I think one of my biggest pet peeves in literature and film is when a male character is so overtly repulsive that it makes all the women who fall for him look quite stupid. I had to dig deeper in a different place that wasn’t rooted in my own experience as a person, but it was maybe rooted in something else, like just my humanity as a whole.

Speaking of writing characters you don’t relate to, I find that male authors often write women as tropes or one-dimensional beings whose only purpose is to prop up the men in the story. Would you agree? And why do you think this happens?

I think we’re all capable of doing that. But I think it was Meryl Streep who once said that women are raised in a world of men, therefore women understand men, which means they’re often capable of writing men. Women have spent their lives being subjected to observing men, listening to men and being in presence of men, whereas a man who maybe hasn’t had many intimate relationships with women, beyond the ones he was having sex with, would have a hard time attempting to write a woman who he thinks is a person, but really she’s just an outline.

There seems to be a growing recognition of the subset of feminist literature known as feminine rage. What do you think this adds to the feminist movement as a whole? And would you say that certain elements of your writing adhere to this genre?

I think sometimes people who are of any marginalized identity are expected sometimes to put out work that feels digestible or nonthreatening to the majority. For example, writers of color are often expected to write stories that are like these inspiring, kind of like selfhood stories, but may be pushed away from writing sci-fi or writing horror — which, those genres have really become dominated by white men because they were the only ones that kind of had the permission to be weird. When it comes to women, I think for so long they have been expected to write, like, domestic stories because that’s what their lives were. But there was a lot of horror and surrealism in that, too. So what I think what’s cool about the genre of feminine rage — which usually centers a protagonist who is highly disobedient, potentially violent, really unlikable, or complex or scary — I think what it does is it just disrupts the idea that what women have to say is lenient or obedient. Instead, it reminds people that women also experience a very varied range of emotions, and men are not the only ones who get to be writing stories that are loud.

Can you tell us a bit in your own words about “Whoever You Are, Honey”?

It takes place in Santa Cruz, which is a town that is sort of in this really strange moment right now, because it used to be a very sleepy, old surf hippie town that has a long history of being a kind of enclave for weirdos and artists, but because of its proximity to San Francisco, it’s currently experiencing an influx of tech people moving in. I became kind of fascinated with that dynamic. The book is about a young woman who has been living in the town for decades and shares a home with an older woman in her 80s, and both of them are very attached to the past. Then a young tech couple moves in next door, and the young woman starts to feel kind of lured into this couple’s life and develops a relationship with the woman in the couple. It’s the first close female friendship that either of them have had in a very long time, and those reasons are eventually uncovered. Meanwhile, we’re also kind of moving into the perspective of the young woman in the tech couple, who is having a bit of an identity crisis and is spiraling with the fear that her boyfriend built her and that she’s actually an AI. It’s essentially about how sometimes friendships between women can really crack your world open in terms of identity and can drastically shift your perspective on the world, and on the idea of what liberation is and what you deserve in terms of love.

"The Melting" by Lize Spit
“The Melting,” an international bestseller from Flemish writer Lize Spit, is an unsettling and engrossing thriller about someone looking to avenge her horrific childhood wounds. Eva is growing up in the rural farming community of Bovenmeer in the late 1980s, and with little supervision during her teen years, she begins to play with two boys, Laurens and Pim. But the games they play gradually become more twisted — and when the narrator switches from teen Eva to adult Eva, we understand why she’s hellbent on revenge. Eva returns to her childhood town from Brussels with a block of ice in her car and a score to settle.
$17.24 at Amazon
"Foxfire: Confessions of a Girl Gang" by Joyce Carol Oates
Considered one of the fiercest novels by National Book Award winner Joyce Carol Oates, “Foxfire” is about the members of a high school girl gang in 1950s New York who turn to revenge after getting fed up with the male gaze. Margaret “Legs” Sadovsky, the group’s leader, is the embodiment of autonomy and individuality that women at the time (and today) raged for. The other wayward members of her gang include the shy Rita, the bombshell Lana, the short-tempered Maddy Monkey and our narrator, Goldie — all of whom we follow as their activity goes from small eruptions of adolescent anger to a career of luring predacious men into their vengeful grasps. That is, until their triumphs turn to catastrophe.
$22 at Bookshop.org$22 at Barnes & Noble
"Her Body and Other Parties" by Carmen Maria Machado
Carmen Maria Machado’s debut collection of short stories teeters between the genres of sci-fi, fantastical realism, feminist critique and haunting gothic fiction. One story follows the disturbing outcome of a woman’s weight loss surgery, while another tells of a woman who always wears a green ribbon around her neck, causing her husband’s curiosity to grow about what’s underneath. At times an extraordinarily violent social commentary on gender, queerness and the dynamics of power, these stories showcase Machado’s strong and experimental voice as she evokes deep feeling for the nameless women she portrays.
$15.81 at Bookshop.org$17 at Barnes & Noble
"My Year of Rest and Relaxation" by Otessa Moshfegh
Ottessa Moshfegh’s popular novel “My Year of Rest and Relaxation” is about a listless Manhattanite who decides to take a year off from life to immerse herself in a pilled-out haze. Moshfegh doesn’t shrink away from the grotesque moments of our nameless antihero, who decides to stop conforming, tweezing and socializing, and instead recedes further inward following the deaths of her wealthy parents. With her finances covered, she doesn’t have to participate in life anymore, at least for this year. In between moments of her reckless hibernation, we witness the narrator's loopy ramblings, memories of her family, and glimpses of her bizarre relationship with a best friend. And it’s in this self-contained state that the realities of her self-destructive choices are examined, as well as the concepts of gender roles and women’s autonomy.
$16.74 at Bookshop.org$16.20 at Barnes & Noble
"Animal" by Lisa Taddeo
In “Animal,” our narrator isn’t necessarily likable; in fact, she calls herself depraved. But she is also honest, reckless, and a woman who has experienced all the sufferings available for a woman to have. Lisa Taddeo’s novel follows this narrator, Joan, as she leaves her sordid existence in New York and flees to the sweltering Topanga Canyon of Southern California, searching for the only person who can help her understand the deep and complex trauma of her past. In the process, she begins to analyze the wrongs of all the men in her life, while harnessing a feminine rage that gives her the strength to survive. Taddeo, who’s best known for the nonfiction book “Three Women,” is no stranger to depicting female existence in the most evocative ways, from women’s inexplicable desires to how they’re often used as placeholders in men’s lives. In this novel she explores similar themes, including the taboo subject of how motherhood is a complicated burden for many women. Written in a voice similar to that of Elena Ferrante or Joan Didion, and with language that is as delicious as it is redolent, the book indulges in thoughts we may be ashamed to have and speaks to the “Animal” in all of us.
$16.73 at Bookshop.org$17.99 at Barnes & Noble
"The Girls" by Emma Cline
Set in California during the turbulence of the 1960s, Emma Cline’s debut novel, “The Girls,” is a coming-of-age story about a young teen named Evie Boyd. Evie, whose home life is in disarray, becomes completely transfixed when she sees a group of girls in the park. “These long-haired girls seem to glide above all that was happening around them, tragic and separate. Like royalty in exile,” Cline writes in her book. Evie believes she’s seeing girls who are uninhibited and free, but what she doesn’t know is that their lives have a much more sinister controller lurking nearby. It turns out that the girls are involved in a cult led by a charismatic, Charles Manson-like figure named Russell. Evie decides not only to fall in with these girls, but also to engage in an intense relationship with one of them.
$17.67 at Bookshop.org$16.49 at Barnes & Noble
"The Bell Jar" by Sylvia Plath
Published just one month prior to the American poet and writer’s suicide, Sylvia Plath’s “The Bell Jar” is often cited as a feminist awakening for many. The intimate novel follows the life of a 19-year-old literature student named Esther Greenwood, who's battling mental illness and traumas that are often the result of just existing as a woman. Esther’s vibrant mind is also her curse, as she feels stifled and confined by what the world expects of her sex versus how she views her own role in society. At one point she thinks of her life like a fig tree, with each ripe fruit promising a different choice, but her existence is ultimately made stagnant by the fear of picking incorrectly.
$16.73 at Bookshop.org$15.99 at Barnes & Noble
"We Have Always Lived in the Castle" by Shirley Jackson
The frightening and disturbing “We Have Always Lived in the Castle” is among the best-known works by radically subversive author Shirley Jackson. This gothic psychological thriller is a cautionary tale about what it’s like to live in a patriarchy, as well as the effects of institutional misogyny. Teenager Mary Katherine Blackwood, also known as Merricat, hails from a prominent yet peculiar New England family. The standoffish Blackwoods are distrusted by their town — which isn’t surprising, given that arsenic poisoning wiped out half of the family’s members. The local community thinks a murderer still remains in their estate, and as the years roll on, so does the madness in Merricat’s mind.
$16.74 at Bookshop.org$15.99 at Barnes & Noble
"Bad Behavior: Stories" by Mary Gaitskill
This short-story collection, the first from Mary Gaitskill, features nine tales about relationships, desire and obsession — with one even serving as the inspiration for the cult film “Secretary,” in which a young woman becomes manically involved in a BDSM relationship with her boss. Shocking in its raw honesty, “Bad Behavior” tells of the interior lives of different women, some of whom exist in those deeply anxious years between girlhood and womanhood, and others who live on the fringes of society.
$17 at Barnes & Noble
