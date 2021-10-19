Olivia Jade Denies Viral TikTok Hookup Rumor

Reacting to a viral TikTok video that implied an affair, Giannulli said in her clip, posted Sunday: “I’m just going to be super blunt and straight up and say Val and I are not hooking up. We’ve never hooked up. This is a complete rumor. We’re genuinely really good friends and I adore his wife.”

The rumor was spun by a gossipy video posted by TikTok user dearjane1, who describes her posts as “Stories, Parodies & Entertainment.” Giannulli said she was blocked by the account and posted her own TikTok video reacting to the scuttlebutt.

“I’d get it if it was true, but it’s not,” Giannulli continued. “So let’s end this here and let’s fucking dance and have fun on this show, and not create lies especially when you almost have 400k followers. It’s not cool.”

@oliviajadeg clearing this one up real quick before this goes any further. ♬ original sound - Olivia Jade

In another video, dearjane1 describes her posts as “reenactments” for “fun and entertainment.”

“I don’t check every single detail of every single story,” she says. “That’s why I don’t mention any names.”

Giannulli, of course, has known controversy before. Her parents, ex-“Full House” star Lori Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, served time in prison for paying $500,000 to USC to fraudulently admit her and sister Isabella as crew athletes, even though neither had rowing experience. Olivia Jade’s influencer career took a hit as critics fumed over her privilege.

In the meantime, Giannulli and Chmerkovskiy (who married “DWTS” co-star Jenna Johnson in 2019) survived the latest round of “DWTS” on Monday, but needed a judge’s save to do it.