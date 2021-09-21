Olivia Jade Giannulli raised eyebrows on the “Dancing with the Stars” premiere Monday when she declared, “I’m probably best known for being an influencer.”
The comment from her intro led viewers to bust their own moves on Twitter to mock the 21-year-old, who has consumed headlines since 2019, when the college admissions scandal ensnared her parents for buying her way into college.
While the show glossed over some of the details of the scam ― in which ex-“Full House” star Lori Loughlin and her clothing designer hubby Mossimo Giannulli forked over $500,000 to have Olivia Jade and sister Isabella fraudulently admitted to USC as crew recruits ― Olivia Jade didn’t shrink from admitting that she had been “wrapped up” in scandal and wanted to show her “work ethic” through dance.
But that didn’t stop the mockery. Oh no.
See the tweets here and her dance performance below them. (She finished the night in the middle of the pack with pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy, scoring 25 out of 40.)