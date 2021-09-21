The comment from her intro led viewers to bust their own moves on Twitter to mock the 21-year-old, who has consumed headlines since 2019, when the college admissions scandal ensnared her parents for buying her way into college.

While the show glossed over some of the details of the scam ― in which ex-“Full House” star Lori Loughlin and her clothing designer hubby Mossimo Giannulli forked over $500,000 to have Olivia Jade and sister Isabella fraudulently admitted to USC as crew recruits ― Olivia Jade didn’t shrink from admitting that she had been “wrapped up” in scandal and wanted to show her “work ethic” through dance.

But that didn’t stop the mockery. Oh no.

See the tweets here and her dance performance below them. (She finished the night in the middle of the pack with pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy, scoring 25 out of 40.)

Olivia Jade on #DWTS:



"I think I'm best known for being an influencer".



Nah, we all know what you're best known for and it's not that. — Rose McBride (@rosemcbridetv) September 21, 2021

OLIVIA JADE CALLED HERSELF AN INFLUENCER ON #DWTS BUT LIKE IS THAT REALLY WHY YOUR DANCING? pic.twitter.com/jFEsi3VX6u — chels, the clown jawn ❤️‍🔥 (@rodeoclownjawn) September 21, 2021

Olivia Jade said she’s best known for being an influencer…….. BESTIE PLSSSSSSSSSS. You mean a D1 rower? #DWTS pic.twitter.com/0nCK7kioB8 — shawty shrek (@fren_emys) September 21, 2021

let’s be honest, olivia jade wouldn’t be on dwts if it wasn’t for the scandal — 🥀 (@steelbananapeel) September 21, 2021

Olivia Jade on Dancing with the Stars: I’m probably best known as an influencer.

Me thinking about her college admission scandal: pic.twitter.com/vKYA7n0whu — Nikki (@nikki__anne) September 21, 2021

Quick question: Did Olivia Jade’s mom bribe the judges for her to be on #DWTS too? — andrew garfield’s wifey (@saraa_mae) September 21, 2021

I love how Olivia Jade goes “I’m best known for being an influencer” the typical viewer is a 25-55 year old woman, youre aunt Becky’s kid who she paid to get into college lol know your audience #DWTS — Michelle Hubina (@michellarella_) September 21, 2021