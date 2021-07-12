Olivia Jade Refutes 'Gossip Girl' Remark On What Happened When Mom Went To Prison

Social media influencer Olivia Jade Giannulli, whose parents served prison time in the college admissions scandal, responded to a dig at her and her mother Lori Loughlin on the latest iteration of “Gossip Girl.”
Giannulli over the weekend shared a clip on TikTok from an episode of the “Gossip Girl” HBO Max series with a few of the characters commenting on the college admissions scandal. Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli pleaded guilty to paying bribes to get both their daughters fraudulently admitted to the University of Southern California as rowing recruits.
“You as someone who loses is bad for business,” says one character. Another says: “I didn’t lose anything.”
The dig at Olivia Jade and Loughlin comes a second later: “And everything will be fine so long as you win. Olivia Jade gained followers when her mom went to jail.”
Giannulli’s TikTok shows her onscreen beneath the clip, telling viewers: “No, I didn’t.”
She repeated her comment in the caption.
Giannulli pulled back from public view as a beauty influencer and popular YouTuber in 2019 after her parents were arrested in the admissions scam. She lost numerous brand deals, including partnerships with Sephora and HP.
Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli were among the high-profile defendants in the scheme and fought the charges for months before pleading guilty.
Loughlin spent two months behind bars and was released in December 2020. Giannulli, sentenced to five months, was released in April 2021.