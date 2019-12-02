Olivia Jade Says She's 'Terrified' To Return To YouTube In New Video

Olivia Jade Giannulli, the social media influencer whose mother, actor Lori Laughlin, faces trial in the college admissions bribery scandal, returned to YouTube on Sunday for the first time in nearly nine months.

The 20-year-old said in the two-minute clip (watch below) that she was scared to return to posting clips of herself on the social media platform, but wanted to move forward.

“I’m terrified to make this video and to come back,” she said.

Giannulli added that she missed her audience and doing something she felt passionate about. However, she conceded that the bribe case is “something that needs to be addressed, ” but said she was legally prevented from discussing the case.

“There’s no point in me just talking for 10 minutes at the camera about how I wish I could say something when I really can’t,” she said. “This is the best I can do. And I want to move on with my life.”

Giannulli was a student at USC and a popular YouTube beauty vlogger when her family in March became ensnared in the bribery scandal. Her parents, “Full House” star Lori Loughlin and clothing magnate Mossimo Giannulli, have pleaded not guilty to fraud, bribery and money laundering charges. They are accused of paying $500,000 to have Olivia Jade and older sister Isabella, now 21, fraudulently admitted to the college as crew recruits.

The fallout cost Olivia Jade partnerships with Sephora and TREsemme, and hastened her retreat from social media.

Neither she nor her sister were charged.