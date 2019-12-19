Olivia Jade Returns To YouTube With Beauty Video: 'Is This Boring?'

Olivia Jade Giannulli discussed a coverup this week ― cosmetics, that is.

In an attempt to get back to business as usual, the 20-year-old influencer posted her first beauty video on YouTube since the college admissions bribery scandal erupted in March. (Watch it in full below.)

Earlier this month, she broke her nine-month YouTube silence by declaring in a video that she was “terrified” to return to the platform. But her “get ready with me” clip posted on Tuesday has her back in makeup mode.

“I feel like I haven’t done a sit-down tutorial in so long,” she said. “Is this boring?”

There was no mention of the scandal engulfing her parents, “Full House” star Lori Loughin and Mossimo Giannulli, who face stiff sentences if convicted of fraud, bribery and money laundering in an upcoming trial.

The two are accused of forking over $500,000 to facilitate the fraudulent admission of Olivia Jade and sister Isabella into USC as athletes. The fallout cost Olivia Jade, who was not charged, deals with beauty companies and considerable public humiliation.

Now she’s putting on a brave face ― plus some moisturizer and concealer. The new clip is heavy on brand mentions and follows a detailed routine.

“Why do I feel like i just said ‘like’ 400 times?” she remarked.