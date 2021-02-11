'We Need Help To Feel Safe In Our Country': Olivia Munn Condemns Anti-Asian Violence

Olivia Munn, whose mother is of Chinese descent, condemned violence against Asian Americans in a series of social media posts on Wednesday and Thursday.

The actor, known for her roles in HBO’s “The Newsroom” and films like “X-Men: Apocalypse,” wrote that she felt at a loss for words after hearing about recent anti-Asian hate crimes, including the death of 84-year-old Vicha Ratanapakdee, a Thai American man who was slammed to the ground in San Francisco last month in an apparently unprovoked attack.

“To simply exist as a minority in this country is seen as a protest to some,” Munn wrote in a post shared to her Instagram and Twitter accounts. “We need help amplifying the outrage. We need help to feel safe in our country. We need help to be safe in our country.”

On her Twitter account, Munn also posted a quote from journalist David Yi, who is of Korean descent and has publicly called for Asian Americans to speak out against racism.

Munn has previously discussed her own struggles to break into the entertainment industry, including casting companies telling her she was “too white” to play Asian roles and “too Asian” to play white roles.

She joins a host of other celebrities, including actors Daniel Dae Kim, Daniel Wu and Gemma Chan, in addressing recent violence against Asian Americans.

Kim and Wu even offered a $25,000 reward to anyone with information leading to an arrest in the case of a 91-year-old man who was pushed to the ground in Oakland, California’s Chinatown earlier this month. A suspect has since been arrested.

Harassment of Asian Americans surged following the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States, as then-President Donald Trump insisted on using the terms “China virus” and “Kung flu.” According to a report issued in early 2020, a group of Asian American organizations received nearly 1,500 reports of anti-Asian discrimination just between mid-March and mid-April of last year.

By the end of 2020, the advocacy group Stop AAPI Hate had collected 2,808 reports of Asian American harassment across the United States.