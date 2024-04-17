Olivia Munn is living with a new normal after undergoing a double mastectomy and entering medically induced menopause last year.
The “Magic Mike” actor talked about her breast cancer diagnosis and ongoing treatment in an interview with People published on Wednesday, where she explained how she’s still wrapping her head around how her health has changed ― both emotionally and physically.
“You realize cancer doesn’t care who you are; it doesn’t care if you have a baby or if you don’t have time,” said Munn, who had given birth to son Malcolm just a little over a year before she learned she had breast cancer in early 2023.
“It comes at you, and you have no choice but to face it head-on,” she told the magazine.
In order to do that, Munn decided to keep the news of her diagnosis within her inner circle.
“Keeping it private for as long as I did allowed me time to fight without any outside noise at all,” she told People.
Munn also opened up about going through medically induced menopause after starting hormone suppression therapy last fall, in order to mitigate future risk of the cancer returning.
“I’m constantly thinking it’s hot, my hair is thinning, and I’m tired a lot,” she said of her symptoms.
Now several months out from the last of four intense operations, including her mastectomy and breast reconstruction, the star of “The Predator” said she feels “grateful” to have been “given the opportunity to fight.”
She also thanked her partner, John Mulaney, and her son for being there to ground her during such a scary experience.
“When I’m with him, it’s the only time my brain doesn’t think about being sick,” she said of her son, who is almost 2 1/2 years old.
“I’m just so happy with him. And it puts a lot of stuff into perspective,” Munn went on. “Because if my body changes, I’m still his mom. If I have hot flashes, I’m still his mom. If I lose my hair, I’m still his mom. That’s really what matters the most to me. I get to be here for him.”