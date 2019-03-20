Olivia Munn Slams Ex-Warner Bros. CEO For Indifference To Sexual Misconduct

The Warner Bros. co-financing deal lasted through March 2018, and while Ratner said he was stepping down from “all Warner Bros.-related activities” in the wake of the multiple accusations, it appeared the deal was not terminated when the women came forward. In April of that year, Warner Bros. decided against renewing the deal.

Tsujihara’s own sexual misconduct scandal came to light this month. The exec allegedly had an extramarital affair with actress Charlotte Kirk and helped her secure roles in major studio projects.