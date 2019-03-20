Olivia Munn Slams Ex-Warner Bros. CEO For Indifference To Sexual Misconduct

Olivia Munn has spoken out against former Warner Bros. CEO Kevin Tsujihara, who stepped down from his role amid a sexual misconduct scandal.
The actress, who in 2017 accused Hollywood producer Brett Ratner of sexual misconduct, called out the executive Monday on Twitter, saying he fostered a culture that did not take sexual misconduct seriously.
“Since
#MeToo people often ask how the abuses were so prolific. It’s easy if the people at the top don’t care,” she tweeted. “In 2013, Tsujihara approved Brett Ratner’s very unorthodox $450m financing deal, just 2 yrs after he had to apologize for using homophobic slurs & lying about me.”
Ratner said during a 2011 appearance on “Attack of the Show” that he had dated Munn and “banged her a few times.” Although he later admitted he lied, he claimed that the two remained friends, which Munn denies.
And as she pointed out in her tweet, the same year, he reportedly said at a Q&A about his action-comedy “Tower Heist,” “Rehearsal is for fags.”
After backlash over the incident, he issued a statement apologizing for “any offense my remarks caused. It was a dumb way of expressing myself. Everyone who knows me knows that I don’t have a prejudiced bone in my body.”
In a bombshell report published by The Los Angeles Times in 2017, several women accused Ratner of sexual harassment or misconduct, including Munn.
She alleged that, among other things, Ratner masturbated in front of her in 2004 while she was visiting the set of “After the Sunset” in Santa Monica, California. In her 2010 book, Suck It, Wonder Woman! The Misadventures of a Hollywood Geek, she writes about an unnamed director who pleasured himself in front of her.
The Warner Bros. co-financing deal lasted through March 2018, and while Ratner said he was stepping down from “all Warner Bros.-related activities” in the wake of the multiple accusations, it appeared the deal was not terminated when the women came forward. In April of that year, Warner Bros. decided against renewing the deal.
Tsujihara’s own sexual misconduct scandal came to light this month. The exec allegedly had an extramarital affair with actress Charlotte Kirk and helped her secure roles in major studio projects.