Olivia Newton-John Clears Up Rumors She's 'Clinging To Life' With Video Message

Olivia Newton-John quashed rumors that she’s “clinging to life,” appearing in a video message shared to Twitter on Wednesday.

The Australian songstress, who in September was diagnosed with cancer for the third time in three decades, said rumors of her death have been “greatly exaggerated.”

“I’m doing great and I want to wish all of you the happiest, healthiest 2019 as possible and thank you all for your wonderful love and support for me and for my Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness Center in Melbourne, Australia,” she said.

Happy New Year! Here’s to a wonderful 2019! Love & light, Olivia pic.twitter.com/1Nd2jIcRb1 — Olivia Newton-John (@olivianj) January 3, 2019

On Tuesday, several Australian media outlets cited an “exclusive” Radar Online story that said the celebrity’s “bodily functions appear to be shutting down.”

A representative for the “Grease” star told People the reports were “ridiculous” and “crap.”

The four-time Grammy winner was first treated for breast cancer in 1992, and then again in 2013. In July 2017, she revealed she was battling cancer for the third time after doctors found a tumor in her lower back. She told Australian news program “Sunday Night” in September 2018 that she was optimistic that she would “win over it” and that she had undergone radiation treatments.