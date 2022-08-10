Olivia Newton-John's Daughter Pens Emotional Message To Her 'Angel' Mother

Chloe Lattanzi, John Easterling and Olivia Newton-John raised funds to support cancer research. Sam Tabone via Getty Images

Chloe Lattanzi, Olivia Newton-John’s only child, paid tribute to her late mother in a heart-wrenching Instagram post on Tuesday, a day after the “Grease” actor “passed away peacefully” at her home in California.

“You are my lighthouse mama. My safe place. My heart space,” Lattanzi, a musician, wrote alongside footage of a music video she recorded with her mom.

“It has been my honor and continues to be my honor to be your baby and best friend,” she added. “You are an angel on earth and everyone touched by you has been blessed. I love you forever my life giver, my teacher, my mama.”

Newton-John died Monday morning at the age of 73 after a decadeslong battle with breast cancer.

Friends and family responded to Lattanzi’s loving tribute in the comments of her post.

“This is so beautiful,” wrote actor Jane Seymour, Newton-John’s longtime friend. “I know your mother is looking down on you with endless love and pride.”

Totti Goldsmith, Newton-John’s niece, commented, “Love you beautiful girl. I’m forever your family and always here for you.”

Chloe Lattanzi wrote that her mother, Olivia Newton-John, was her "safe place." Charley Gallay via Getty Images

Goldsmith spoke to Australia’s 9 Now News about her last conversation with her aunt, saying that she couldn’t fly to the U.S. in time to see the singer but was able to have one last conversation via FaceTime.

“I told her all the things I needed to say,” Goldsmith said on Tuesday. “She was leaving us, but I could feel like she got it.”

Goldsmith revealed that she also asked Newton-John, “Are you afraid of dying?” and received a fearless response in return.

“I’m not afraid,” the actor said, according to Goldsmith. “I’ve done more in my life that I could have ever imagined,”

Newton-John’s husband, John Easterling, announced her death in a post on Facebook and wrote that “Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer.”