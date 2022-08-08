Olivia Newton-John Dead At 73

Olivia Newton-John “passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California" on Monday, her husband said. via Associated Press

Olivia Newton-John, who starred in the smash-hit 1978 film “Grease,” has died, her family confirmed Monday.

She was 73 years old.

Newton-John “passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning,” her husband, John Easterling, said in a post on her official Facebook page.

“Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer,” he continued, asking that donations in her name be made to the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, which supports research into plant-derived cancer treatments.

Olivia Newton John and and her co-star John Travolta in a scene from "Grease." Archive Photos via Getty Images

The British-born, Australian-raised performer and activist was made a dame by Queen Elizabeth in 2019 in appreciation for her contributions to United Kingdom culture ― a recognition she said at the time she was “honored and grateful beyond words” to receive.

Newton-John received dozens of award nominations throughout her lengthy singing and acting career and took home multiple Grammy wins, including Record of the Year in 1974 for her album “I Honestly Love You.”

