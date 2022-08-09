Olivia Newton-John Speaks Candidly About Death In One Of Her Last Interviews

Olivia Newton-John gave her perspective on death and the afterlife in a candid discussion on the “A Life of Greatness” podcast.

“I’ve had quite a few times where I’ve contemplated it as being a possibility sooner than I would’ve wanted it,” the actor said with a laugh, after podcast host, Sarah Grynberg asked the actor if she’d contemplated her own death, or what happens after people die, given her longtime struggle with breast cancer.

“I mean, we all know that we’re gonna die. I think we spend our lives probably much in denial of it,” Newton-John added.

Advertisement

The interview took place in February 2021 and is one of Newton-John’s last appearances. It resurfaced following the “Grease” star’s death on Monday at age 73.

“Everyone that I know who’s had a near-death experience, my husband being one of them, says it’s the most unbelievable feeling of love that you have ever experienced and you don’t want to come back. So I’m kind of looking forward to that ― not now ― but when it happens,” she said.

Newton-John speaks during the G'Day USA American Australian Association Arts Gala on Feb. 25, 2021, the same month she spoke with the "A Life of Greatness" podcast. G'Day USA via Getty Images

Newton-John went on to explain in the interview that she’s had experiences with spirits and the spirit world.

Advertisement

“Some people call it heaven, some people call it the universe. I just think there’s a great knowingness out there that we become part of,” she explained, adding that she hoped “the energies of the people that you love are there,” and that “all love will be there.”

Newton-John “passed away peacefully” on Monday morning at her ranch in California, according to a statement from her second husband, John Easterling.

“Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer,” he wrote in a post on the actor’s Facebook page.

Many, including Newton-John’s “Grease” co-star, John Travolta, shared poignant tributes following the news of her death.

Advertisement

“My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” Travolta said in an Instagram post, alongside a photo of Newton-John.