Olivia Rodrigo Turns Up At Billy Joel Concert, Creates Instantly Iconic Moment

Olivia Rodrigo and Billy Joel perform "Deja Vu" and "Uptown Girl" onstage at Madison Square Garden in New York City on August 24, 2022. Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

Pop star Olivia Rodrigo brought down the house at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night ― and it wasn’t even her gig.

Music icon Billy Joel invited Rodrigo on stage during a performance that’s part of his ongoing residency at the famed arena. With Joel and his band backing her up, she sang her 2021 smash “Deja Vu,” a perfect selection for the occasion since it not only name-checks Billy Joel, but also refers to his 1983 hit “Uptown Girl.”

“I’m such a huge fan and I couldn’t have written this next one without you,” she told Joel before launching into the song.

In a fan-shot video, many in the crowd could be heard singing along. Naturally, the two then teamed up for a duet of “Uptown Girl”:

As Rolling Stone noted, Joel has been embraced by the youths of TikTok, with his song “Zanzibar” used as part of a popular dance challenge.

“I don’t even know what TikTok is,” he said last year. “But this is a thing.”