Olivia Rodrigo Accidentally Broke A Grammy Just Like Her Idol Taylor Swift

All hail Olivia Rodrigo: a newly-minted Grammy winner ... and dropper.

The “Drivers License” singer made her mark at the 2022 ceremony in Las Vegas on Sunday night, where she took home three of her seven nominated awards for her chart-topping debut record, “Sour.”

While Rodrigo might not have seen the Grammys windfall some expected, holding all three awards at once, including the trophy for Best New Artist, proved to be a bit of a handful.

Olivia Rodrigo, winner of the awards for Best Pop Vocal Album for "Sour," Best New Artist and Best Pop Solo Performance for "Drivers License," poses in the press room at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) via Associated Press

After the ceremony, the Disney star confidently posed for photos with her awards bounty. That is, until she accidentally dropped one of her golden gramophones, which broke it into pieces.

In footage of the mishap, Rodrigo loses hold one of her awards, which hits the floor of the red carpet, as a wall of photographers snap photos and she makes a shocked face.

#Grammy winner Olivia Rodrigo poses for photos with her trophies backstage (and drops one of them). https://t.co/rjX2S54hkr pic.twitter.com/UwON0TZa2w — Variety (@Variety) April 4, 2022

“That’s all right,” one of them tells her. “We’ll put it on your bill.”

Luckily, an assistant was on hand to reassemble the trophy and return it in prime condition to Rodrigo, who laughed off the incident and went onto pose with all three awards without any further accidents.

Olivia Rodrigo post-Grammy drop. David Becker via Getty Images

Fans of Rodrigo, who’s long cited Taylor Swift as a musical inspiration, were quick to note that the “Folklore” singer also pulled a similar move back at the 2010 Grammy Awards.

Just like Rodrigo, Swift lost hold of one of her awards at the ceremony, where she picked her first of three Album of the Year trophies, while posing for photos.

Rodrigo is in esteemed company, as other stars have also mishandled their Grammys hardware, including Adele, who famously broke her award in half onstage at the ceremony in 2017.

Taylor Swift poses in the press room during the 52nd Annual Grammy Awards. Kevork Djansezian via Getty Images

Despite her temporary setback, Rodrigo had quite a night at the 64th annual ceremony, where she ultimately triumphed in the Best New Artist, Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Pop Vocal Album categories.

In her first acceptance speech of the night, an emotional Rodrigo told the crowd, “This is my biggest dream come true. Thank you so much!”

The “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” star was also the second act to take the stage after Silk Sonic, wowing the crowd with a stirring performance of her record-breaking smash single “Drivers License.”

Watch a clip from her performance below.