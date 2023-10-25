'Hitchhiker' Olivia Rodrigo Surprises Jimmy Kimmel's Kids On Way To School

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Pop star Olivia Rodrigo got a thumbs-up for pretending to be a hitchhiker and shocking the heck out of Jimmy Kimmel’s children on the way to school. (Watch the video below.)

In a clip shared on Tuesday’s episode of his talk show, Kimmel and wife Molly McNearney pick up Rodrigo by the side of the road. It isn’t long before 9-year-old Jane recognizes her.

“Oh, my God, Billy, that’s Olivia Rodrigo,” she tells her 6-year-old brother.

Rodrigo makes herself at home in the back seat while awestruck Jane keeps repeating, “Oh, my God.”

They sing a bit of “Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl” and “Get Him Back!” with Billy revealing that he’d like to “get him back” by punching him in the penis. “Oh, my goodness,” Rodrigo replies.

Kimmel and McNearney, a head writer and executive producer on the show, proceed to kiss each other to gross out their kids, producing a funny retch from Jane.

The two kids then head off to school with the memory of a lifetime.

Meanwhile, Kimmel ponders Rodrigo’s joke that she thought she was on “Carpool Karaoke,” a “Late Late Show” segment hosted by James Corden.

“I’m gonna get sued,” Kimmel says.