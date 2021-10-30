Brain Freeze! Olivia Rodrigo Says 'Shoehorn' Biden Gave Her Was Really An Ice Cream Scoop

Olivia Rodrigo had told Jimmy Kimmel about the "strange" gift President Joe Biden gave her in the Oval Office during a summer visit. Randy Holmes via Getty Images

It turns out a “strange” gift President Joe Biden gave “good 4 u” singer Olivia Rodrigo during a summer visit to the White House was not quite as odd as the fact that Rodrigo goofed up what it was.

The “shoehorn” Rodrigo had claimed Biden gave her turned out to actually be an ice cream scoop, which is definitely a better gift.

The singer blamed the brain freeze on her mother in an Instagram post Thursday.

“Thank u to my mom who told me this president biden ice cream scoop was a shoe horn and let me repeat it on national television lolllll,” she quipped.

Joe Biden's gift of a shoehorn/ice cream scoop to Olivia Rodrigo. Screen Shot/Instagram/Olivia Rodrigo

Rodrigo listed her presidential gifts in a White House “goody bag” during an appearance Tuesday on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

The gifts included a pair of aviator sunglasses and M&Ms.

“He also gave me a shoehorn, which was strange,” she said. “It had, like, the presidential emblem on it. I’m serious! It’s in my house.”

Nope.

The official Biden scoop is a nod to his famed love of ice cream.

Rodrigo visited the White House to urge young people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.