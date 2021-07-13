Olivia Rodrigo Announces White House Visit In Most Low-Key Way Possible

Olivia Rodrigo apparently doesn’t need a “Driver’s License” to get to her destination Wednesday.

The popular singer will be visiting the White House to do some pro-vaccination outreach with President Joe Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Rodrigo will “record videos about the importance of young people getting vaccinated,” including answering questions young people might have about the process, according to Forbes.

Rodrigo’s visit is meant to boost the percentage of Americans between 18-29 who’ve gotten at least one dose of the vaccine.

According to a report from the Centers for Disease Control released last month, 38% of teens have received one dose, compared to 57% of all adults.

But while the visit will definitely be high-profile, Rodrigo announced it in the most low-key manner possible: in the comments of an Instagram post on Biden’s account.

See?

Instagram/Potus Olivia Rodrigo announced a visit to the White House in the comments of the POTUS Instragram page.

Although many Twitter users seemed excited about the visit, one person saw the writing on the wall and put out this warning, riffing off Rodrigo’s album title:

You have ten more minutes for Olivia Rodrigo/POTUS jokes before they sour. — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) July 13, 2021

Some Twitter users obliged with posts referencing Rodrigo’s songs.

Joe Biden inviting Olivia Rodrigo to the White House because he too loves having a driver's license pic.twitter.com/JrB8vhFfd4 — Adam Blickstein (@AdamBlickstein) July 13, 2021

You said forever, now I need a booster this week. LEFT ARM, RIGHT ARM, I still wear a cute mask even if the people don't ask. — Stefanie Williams (@StefWilliams25) July 13, 2021

Others pointed out there was something even funnier going on ...

I am crying at the amount of White House reporters who have no idea who Olivia Rodrigo is



Anyways, stream Sour on Spotify https://t.co/7RLUSRFbfY — Oriana González (@OrianaBeLike) July 13, 2021

One person felt that Rodrigo could be useful for implementing other White House priorities.

Red lights. Stop signs. There's a built-in Olivia Rodrigo infrastructure pitch here folks. Send her to negotiations. — Tim Hogan (@timjhogan) July 13, 2021