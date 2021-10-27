Olivia Rodrigo Shares 'Strange' Gift That Biden Gave Her During White House Visit

Olivia Rodrigo can look back on her visit to the White House this summer by way of a very unusual gift given to her by President Joe Biden.

Appearing on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Tuesday, the pop star recalled her July meeting with the president and Dr. Anthony Fauci, where she encouraged young people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Rodrigo took the opportunity to pose for a few selfies with Biden, including one where she rocked a pair of aviator sunglasses, one of the president’s signature accessories. When Kimmel asked if she’d brought her own shades to the White House, she clarified that they’d been among “a few gifts” in a goody bag that Biden gave her.

Catch Rodrigo’s interview with Kimmel below.

“He gave me those, he gave me some M&Ms and he also gave me a shoehorn, which was strange,” she said. “It had, like, the presidential emblem on it. I’m serious! It’s in my house.”

After observing the, um, vintage nature of the gift, Kimmel took a playful dig at the president’s age.

“If you ever thought Joe Biden was too old to be president, now we know he is,” he quipped.

Elsewhere in the interview, Rodrigo shared a few anecdotes about meeting Alanis Morissette, with whom she appears on the cover of Rolling Stone’s November issue.