Olivia Rodrigo Brings Out Lily Allen For 'F**k You' Duet Aimed At Anti-Abortion Justices

Olivia Rodrigo did not hold back during her Saturday set at England’s Glastonbury Festival, unleashing on the U.S. Supreme Court justices who joined in overturning Roe v. Wade this week.

“I’m devastated and terrified,” the “Driver’s License” singer told the crowd, which The Guardian reported contained thousands of people. “So many women and so many girls are going to die because of this.”

Rodrigo then introduced the next song: “Fuck You” by Lily Allen, who appeared onstage with her.

Olivia Rodrigo, left, and Lily Allen at the Glastonbury Festival in Pilton, England. Matthew Baker via Getty Images; Joseph Okpako via Getty Images

“I wanted to dedicate this next song to the five members of the Supreme Court who have showed us that at the end of the day, they truly don’t give a shit about freedom,” Rodrigo said to wild cheers. “The song goes out to the justices: Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett, Brett Kavanaugh. We hate you.”

Olivia Rodrigo and Lily Allen singing together. Joseph Okpako via Getty Images

While Rodrigo spoke, Allen could be seen giving two middle fingers.

The two then launched into an energetic rendition of Allen’s 2009 hit, which includes the lyrics, “Fuck you, fuck you very, very much / ’Cause we hate what you do / And we hate your whole crew.”

Rodrigo, a 19-year-old Grammy winner, has been a vocal supporter of abortion rights. Last month, she told fans in Washington, D.C., she was “heartbroken” after seeing a leaked copy of a Supreme Court draft ruling on overturning Roe v. Wade.