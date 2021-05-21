Olivia Rodrigo's New Album Is Making People Who Can't Parallel Park Feel Seen

It really is brutal out there ... for people who are trying to parallel park.

Singer Olivia Rodrigo set social media aflame on Friday morning when she dropped her debut album, “Sour,” and had people scream-singing along with her wildly relatable lyrics on Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and beyond.

With lines like “I hope you’re happy, but don’t be happier,” “Don’t you think I loved you too much to be used and discarded?” and “I guess that therapist I found for you, she really helped / Now you can be a better man for your brand-new girl,” the “High School Musical: The Musical” star has pretty much nailed the complicated emotions of being both a teenage girl and having feelings.

But one angsty tune on the 18-year-old’s album, the opener aptly titled “brutal” in all lowercase despite packing an all-caps punch, has really resonated with fans.

“’Cause I love people I don’t like / And I hate every song I write / And I’m not cool, and I’m not smart / And I can’t even parallel park,” she sings in the second verse.

If you read that and simply said, “It me,” you are not alone:

the way olivia rodrigo said "and i cant even parallel park" in brutal LMAO SAME GIRL — katherine herlihy (@KatherineHerli1) May 21, 2021

when olivia rodrigo said she can’t parallel park pic.twitter.com/Du7e7eyiJX — Mimiﾟ* ✧･ﾟﾟ (@mimirose101) May 21, 2021

Someone tell Olivia I’m 22 and also hate myself and don’t know how to parallel park, it’s okay bestie you are doing better than me — jade (@tsholyground) May 21, 2021

olivia rodrigo at 18 me at 24

🤝

I can’t even parallel park — Chelsea Cirruzzo (@ChelseaCirruzzo) May 21, 2021

live photo of olivia rodrigo trying to parallel park #SOUROlivia pic.twitter.com/SP6mjtENcs — chelsea is sour 🖤🤍 (@chorusILYverse) May 21, 2021

Outside of Rodrigo’s driving prowess, other aspects of the album also popped out to fans. One noted that “brutal” captures “the mood of an entire generation,” while others remarked that “Sour” as a whole appeals to anyone who takes “longer than the relationship to get over the breakup.”

Olivia Rodrigo has the “grown ass adults who take longer than the relationship to get over the breakup” community in straight up shambles — A Literal Homosexual (@kyry5) May 21, 2021

thinking about how spicy my instagram captions would’ve been if olivia rodrigo’s album had come out when i was 17 and discovered my EDM DJ boyfriend was sleeping with the mutual friend we met through — Cardi BTEC (@amelia_perrin) May 21, 2021

me, 31 years of age and listening to “brutal” by olivia rodrigo: AND I’M SO SICK OF SEVENTEEN, WHERE’S MY FUCKIN TEENAGE DREAM?! pic.twitter.com/S8eAu5gzqu — Kamilah Cole (@wordsiren) May 21, 2021

thank u Olivia Rodrigo for so many songs to cry at night before i go to sleep pic.twitter.com/neGh8ECOti — karla (@braveghost91) May 21, 2021

On behalf of every other millennial sobbing to your music this week, thank you, Olivia. And good 4 U.