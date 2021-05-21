Olivia Rodrigo's New Album Is Making People Who Can't Parallel Park Feel Seen

It really is brutal out there ... for people who are trying to parallel park.
Singer Olivia Rodrigo set social media aflame on Friday morning when she dropped her debut album, “Sour,” and had people scream-singing along with her wildly relatable lyrics on Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and beyond.
With lines like “I hope you’re happy, but don’t be happier,” “Don’t you think I loved you too much to be used and discarded?” and “I guess that therapist I found for you, she really helped / Now you can be a better man for your brand-new girl,” the “High School Musical: The Musical” star has pretty much nailed the complicated emotions of being both a teenage girl and having feelings.
But one angsty tune on the 18-year-old’s album, the opener aptly titled “brutal” in all lowercase despite packing an all-caps punch, has really resonated with fans.
“’Cause I love people I don’t like / And I hate every song I write / And I’m not cool, and I’m not smart / And I can’t even parallel park,” she sings in the second verse.
If you read that and simply said, “It me,” you are not alone:
Outside of Rodrigo’s driving prowess, other aspects of the album also popped out to fans. One noted that “brutal” captures “the mood of an entire generation,” while others remarked that “Sour” as a whole appeals to anyone who takes “longer than the relationship to get over the breakup.”
On behalf of every other millennial sobbing to your music this week, thank you, Olivia. And good 4 U.