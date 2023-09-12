Olivia Rodrigo Says She Doesn't Have Beef With Anyone

Olivia Rodrigo appears on NBC's "Today" show at Rockefeller Plaza on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in New York. Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Olivia Rodrigo said, “I don’t have beef with anyone” when Rolling Stone asked about her rumored feud with Taylor Swift.

“I’m very chill. I keep to myself. I have my four friends and my mom, and that’s really the only people I talk to, ever. There’s nothing to say,” she told the magazine in its cover story interview with her, released on Tuesday.

Advertisement

“There’s so many Twitter conspiracy theories. I only look at alien-conspiracy theories.”

When Rodrigo debuted her song “Drivers License” in 2021, she spoke highly of Swift and the influence Swift had on her music. Rodrigo regularly called herself a Swiftie and gushed about all the times Swift had recognized her, including when Swift sent Rodrigo a handwritten letter.

Since then, Rodrigo has barely said Swift’s name in interviews, instead calling other female artists like Lorde and Phoebe Bridgers her idols.

Rodrigo also had to give a writing credit to Paramore singer Hayley Williams and former Paramore guitarist Josh Farro for Rodrigo’s song “Good 4 U” due to its similarities with Paramore’s “Misery Business.”

Advertisement

“I was a little caught off guard,” Rodrigo told Rolling Stone. “At the time it was very confusing, and I was green and bright-eyed and bushy-tailed. (...) It’s not something that I was super involved in. It was more team-on-team.”