Olivia Rodrigo Says She Doesn't Have Beef With Anyone

Olivia Rodrigo said, “I don’t have beef with anyone” when Rolling Stone asked about her rumored feud with Taylor Swift.
“I’m very chill. I keep to myself. I have my four friends and my mom, and that’s really the only people I talk to, ever. There’s nothing to say,” she told the magazine in its cover story interview with her, released on Tuesday.
“There’s so many Twitter conspiracy theories. I only look at alien-conspiracy theories.”
When Rodrigo debuted her song “Drivers License” in 2021, she spoke highly of Swift and the influence Swift had on her music. Rodrigo regularly called herself a Swiftie and gushed about all the times Swift had recognized her, including when Swift sent Rodrigo a handwritten letter.
But after Rodrigo’s debut album, “Sour,” came out, fans began to speculate about the two singers’ relationship. After Rodrigo said that Swift’s song “Cruel Summer” served as an inspiration for her song “Deja Vu,” people started comparing the two songs and their bridges — enough for Rodrigo to eventually give Swift a writing credit on “Deja Vu.”
Since then, Rodrigo has barely said Swift’s name in interviews, instead calling other female artists like Lorde and Phoebe Bridgers her idols.
Rodrigo also had to give a writing credit to Paramore singer Hayley Williams and former Paramore guitarist Josh Farro for Rodrigo’s song “Good 4 U” due to its similarities with Paramore’s “Misery Business.”
“I was a little caught off guard,” Rodrigo told Rolling Stone. “At the time it was very confusing, and I was green and bright-eyed and bushy-tailed. (...) It’s not something that I was super involved in. It was more team-on-team.”
Rodrigo released her sophomore album, “Guts,” last week, and it’s been met with high praise from critics and fans.