Olivia Rodrigo Says Second Album Will Reflect 'Good Old Fashioned Teen Angst'

More than two years after “Drivers License” catapulted her to pop superstardom, Olivia Rodrigo is back with new music on the way.

The three-time Grammy winner announced on social media Monday that “Guts,” her hotly anticipated second album, will be released Sept. 8. The album will feature the new single “Vampire,” due out this Friday.

“I made the bulk of this album during my 19th year on this earth,” Rodrigo, who turned 20 in February, wrote in a note to fans. “A year that, for me, was filled with lots of confusion, mistakes, awkwardness and good old fashioned teen angst.”

She went on to add, “I cannot express how excited I am to embark on this new chapter of my life with you guys.”

Rodrigo was one of the principal stars of Disney’s “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” when she unveiled her breakout single, “Drivers License,” in January 2021.

The song, which Rodrigo co-wrote with musician Daniel Nigro, became a global smash, fueled by heated speculation that its lyrics were inspired by Rodrigo’s behind-the-scenes romance with her Disney+ co-star Joshua Bassett and their subsequent breakup.

About five months after the release of “Drivers License,” Rodrigo unveiled her debut solo album, “Sour.” The album also featured the hits “Deja Vu” and “Good 4 U,” and went on to become the longest-running debut album of the 21st century so far on the Billboard 200 chart, selling more than 4 million copies.