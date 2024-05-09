EntertainmentOlivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo’s Response To Fan’s Tattoo Typo Is *Chef’s Kiss*

The “Vampire” singer had the perfect reply to the fan’s appeal.
Lee Moran
By 

Reporter, HuffPost

Olivia Rodrigo came to the rescue of a fan whose tattoo of one of her lyrics contained a typo.

Colorado resident Grace Flemming last month appealed on TikTok for Rodrigo to “pls change the lyrics officially” to her 2021 track “Hope Ur OK” after a tattoo artist accidentally inked “butterwings” instead of “butterfly wings” onto her arm.

The full line was supposed to be, “Address the letters, to the holes in my butterfly wings.”

“I’m literally crying over my nails right now,” Flemming said in the video.

olivia pls change the lyrics officially or sumn to make me feel better 😭#oliviarodrigo #hopeurok #sour #tattoo @Olivia Rodrigo #greenscreen

“This is ur sign to ALWAYS double check the spelling before you get a tattoo,” Flemming captioned the clip.

Somehow, the video came to Rodrigo’s attention and on Monday she commented: “HAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAH OMG THIS IS THE NEW LYRIC IM CHANGING IT TO BUTTERWINGS.”

The tattoo artist had offered to fix the error, Flemming told Today.com.

But now, following Rodrigo’s response, she may keep it.

“Not changing it definitely makes it more unique and special. I kind of want to keep it, but also want to get the right lyrics. Maybe I’ll keep this one, and get the right lyrics somewhere else,” she told the outlet.

