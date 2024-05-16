EntertainmentOlivia Rodrigowardrobe malfunction

Olivia Rodrigo Laughs Off Wardrobe Malfunction: 'I Almost Flashed You Guys'

The Grammy winner called the momentary crisis “f**king embarrassing.”
Jazmin Tolliver
Olivia Rodrigo handled an “embarrassing” wardrobe malfunction like a pro.

While performing her song “Love Is Embarrassing” during a London stop of her Guts world tour on Tuesday night, Rodrigo suffered an unexpected wardrobe crisis when her bra top began to come undone.

In a viral clip shared on TikTok, the Grammy-winning singer is seen clutching her top after realizing it’s come loose. A backup dancer then approaches her and tries to refasten the item as they continue dancing through the blunder.

“This is fucking embarrassing,” Rodrigo said with a laugh as she finished performing the song.

The pop star’s fans reacted over the mishap in the comments section, with many joking about how the timing lined up perfectly with the aptly named tune.

“This malfunction happening to love is embarrassing is so true,” one person wrote.

“This was actually the perfect song for this to happen to,” another said.

Another TikTok video from the concert shows the “Vampire” crooner reemerging on stage after fixing her top. She tells the crowd: “I almost flashed you guys, but we’re OK now!”

Watch Rodrigo keep a cool head in the clip below:

