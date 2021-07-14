Olivia Rodrigo Went To The White House To Spread The Word That Vaccines Are Good 4 U

Olivia Rodrigo wants you to be happy and healthy.

The singer visited the White House on Wednesday to implore people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as the delta variant continues to spread around the world. She joined President Joe Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci to promote getting vaccinated against COVID-19 and answer questions about the shots.

Olivia Rodrigo enters the West Wing for today's White House meeting with President Joe Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci to help with vaccine outreach. https://t.co/UKiILat4k5 pic.twitter.com/vViRwjVoXY — DJ Judd (@DJJudd) July 14, 2021

In a speech at the White House press briefing, the 18-year-old said she was “beyond honored” to be able to help spread the message of getting vaccinated.

“It’s important to have conversations with friends and family members, encouraging all communities to get vaccinated and actually get to a vaccination site, which you can do more easily than ever before given how many sites we have and how easy it is to find them at vaccines.gov,” Rodrigo said ahead of her meeting with Biden and Fauci later in the day.

Olivia Rodrigo stopped by the White House press briefing to urge young people to get vaccinated before meeting with Biden and Fauci pic.twitter.com/RtfamXaYeP — Bloomberg Quicktake (@Quicktake) July 14, 2021

Ahead of the visit, Biden tweeted that Rodrigo wanted to share a “clear message to young people.”

Olivia Rodrigo is stopping by the White House today with a clear message to young people: get vaccinated. It’s the best way to keep yourself and your loved ones safe from the dangerous new COVID-19 variants. Head to https://t.co/4MYpWqXVVo to find a clinic near you. — President Biden (@POTUS) July 14, 2021

News of Rodrigo’s trip to see the president made the rounds on social media on Tuesday, prompting a plethora of jokes related to her wildly catchy songs.