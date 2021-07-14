Olivia Rodrigo Went To The White House To Spread The Word That Vaccines Are Good 4 U

Olivia Rodrigo wants you to be happy and healthy.
The singer visited the White House on Wednesday to implore people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as the delta variant continues to spread around the world. She joined President Joe Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci to promote getting vaccinated against COVID-19 and answer questions about the shots.
In a speech at the White House press briefing, the 18-year-old said she was “beyond honored” to be able to help spread the message of getting vaccinated.
“It’s important to have conversations with friends and family members, encouraging all communities to get vaccinated and actually get to a vaccination site, which you can do more easily than ever before given how many sites we have and how easy it is to find them at vaccines.gov,” Rodrigo said ahead of her meeting with Biden and Fauci later in the day.
Ahead of the visit, Biden tweeted that Rodrigo wanted to share a “clear message to young people.”
News of Rodrigo’s trip to see the president made the rounds on social media on Tuesday, prompting a plethora of jokes related to her wildly catchy songs.