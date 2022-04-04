Olivia Rodrigo Wins Best New Artist At Grammys

Olivia Rodrigo earned the Best New Artist Grammy on Sunday night, joining the ranks of Billie Eilish, Carly Simon and the Beatles.

Rodrigo triumphed over heavy hitters like Saweetie and Glass Animals to win the accolade at the ceremony in Las Vegas.

“This is my biggest dream come true. Thank you so much!” she said as she held her trophy.

The singer, who rose to fame for her role in the Disney+ original series “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series,” also took home the trophy for Best Pop Solo Performance for her hit song “Drivers License.”

Rodrigo was nominated for a whopping seven awards, including Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Best New Artist, which together are known as the “Big Four.” She also received nominations for Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Music Video.

Earlier in the night, Rodrigo wowed the audience by performing “Drivers License” while seated on the hood of a white Mercedes on the Grammys stage.

Her wins came as no surprise, as “Drivers License” spent eight weeks at the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100. The music artist also earned the title of Billboard’s Woman of the Year in February.

Olivia Rodrigo performs onstage during the 64th annual Grammy Awards on April 3. Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

While other artists racked up more nominations — specifically Doja Cat, Jon Batiste, Justin Bieber and H.E.R. — Rodrigo was the only one nominated in each of the “Big Four” categories. She is also the first Filipina American and the second-youngest artist to be nominated in all four top categories.

Aside from starring as Nini in ”High School Musical: The Musical: The Series,” the pop sensation also wrote several original songs for the show, including “All I Want” and “The Rose Song.” She also co-wrote “Just For a Moment” with her co-star Joshua Bassett.

Olivia Rodrigo arrives at the 64th annual Grammy Awards on April 3. CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images

In March, Rodrigo released a documentary on Disney+ titled ”Driving Home 2 U” about her hit album,“Sour.” She’ll be kicking off her sold-out U.S. tour on April 5 in Portland, Oregon, before heading overseas to Europe in June.

The California-born artist celebrated her seven Grammy nods last November by posting a picture of a congratulatory cake on Instagram as well as a list of her nominations.

“When I was younger, my family lived a few blocks from the Staples Center, where the Grammys took place every year,” Rodrigo captioned the post. “I would always walk outside the arena and look at the plaques on the ground with all the winners’ names in wide-eyed wonder.”