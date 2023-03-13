Olivia Wilde Skips The Oscars But Stuns In A Leather Bra At The After-Party

Olivia Wilde may have been noticeably absent from the 2023 Academy Awards red carpet, but she certainly didn’t sit out Hollywood’s biggest night entirely.

The “Don’t Worry Darling” director turned up at Vanity Fair’s Oscars after-party in a one-sleeved white gown by Gabriela Hearst. The top of the dress draped low across her midriff, revealing a black leather bra underneath.

Advertisement

Olivia Wilde wears a gown by Gabriela Hearst. Leon Bennett via Getty Images

Her daring ensemble will inadvertently draw comparisons to that of “Don’t Worry Darling” actor Florence Pugh, who attended the Oscars as a presenter in a similarly unconventional two-tone look.

Wilde before the Vanity Fair Oscars party. Amy Sussman via Getty Images

Despite numerous on-the-record denials, Wilde has never been able to fully quash rumors that she and Pugh feuded on the set of “Don’t Worry Darling.”

Advertisement

Not surprisingly, Wilde’s decision to forgo Sunday’s ceremony drew similar scrutiny. According to New York Post’s Page Six, she and Pugh were both in attendance at a pre-Oscars event in Los Angeles this weekend but “were not photographed at any point during the night greeting each other or partying together.”

Wilde's "Don't Worry Darling" was HBO Max's most-streamed movie on Friday. Cindy Ord/VF23 via Getty Images

In spite of the alleged turmoil that preceded the release of “Don’t Worry Darling,” Wilde found time to celebrate her latest film. Her latest directorial effort was HBO Max’s most-streamed movie on Friday, which also happened to be her 39th birthday.