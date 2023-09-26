Olivia Wilde And Jason Sudeikis Settle Child Custody Case

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis have settled an acrimonious legal battle over their children with an expensive joint custody agreement.

The former couple, who began tangling over their two children after calling off their engagement in 2020, reached a deal that puts Sudeikis on the hook for $27,500 in monthly child support, plus 25% of Wilde’s child care costs, according to court documents obtained Monday by the Daily Mail.

The support is based on Sudeikis’ estimated $10.5 million annual income, and Wilde’s 2023 earnings of $500,000.

The couple’s agreement to share custody on a “week-on, week-off” basis, according to the documents, obligates Sudeikis to pay monthly support of $10,300 for son Otis, 9, and $17,200 for daughter Daisy, 6. Lawyers for the couple filed the deal in California Superior Court in Los Angeles earlier this month.

Wilde and Sudeikis started dating in 2011 after meeting at a “Saturday Night Live” party, but grew apart during the pandemic.

Wilde called the allegation “horseshit,” although she dated Styles later. She and Sudeikis issued a statement to People claiming their nanny’s “18 month long campaign of harassing us ... has reached its unfortunate apex.”

Sudeikis later publicly served Wilde with legal papers onstage.

“He could have served me discreetly, but instead chose to serve me in the most aggressive manner possible,” Wilde said in a court motion. “The fact that Jason would embarrass me professionally … is extremely contrary to our children’s best interest.”

Sudeikis said in 2021 that he would “have a better understanding” of the break-up “in a year.”