What's Hot

Michigan State Gunman Had Note Threatening 2 New Jersey Schools: Official

Academy President Expresses A Major Regret To Oscar Nominees About Will Smith Slap

Opinion: What, Exactly, Did People Want From Rihanna?

U.S. Recovers All 'Priority Sensor And Electronics' From Downed Chinese Balloon

Jim Jordan's Brazen 'Bipartisan' Claim Gets The Treatment On Twitter

Tucker Carlson's Alien-Invasion Swipe At Biden And Harris Is Universally Dumb

Marjorie Taylor Greene Makes Absolutely Baffling 9/11 Claim In Bonkers New Video

Banksy Marks Valentine’s Day With Powerful Commentary On Domestic Abuse

Dianne Feinstein Announces She’s Not Running For Reelection In 2024

The Surprising Link Between Your Calcium Consumption And Heart Health

'You' Murderer Penn Badgley Shades Netflix For Romanticizing Serial Killers

12 Sneaky Causes Of Heart Palpitations That Aren't Stress Or Caffeine

EntertainmentRihannaOlivia Wilde asap rocky

Olivia Wilde Explains Why She Called A$AP Rocky 'Hot' After Backlash

The "Don't Worry Darling" director was deemed "so desperate" and "embarrassing" after paying Rihanna's partner an ill-timed compliment online.
Curtis M. Wong

Senior Culture Reporter, HuffPost

Olivia Wilde is clarifying her comments on Rihanna’s partner, A$AP Rocky, after drawing the ire of fans with an ill-timed compliment.

On Monday, the actor and director shared an Instagram video that had been posted by Rolling Stone that showed A$AP Rocky looking elated as he filmed a segment of Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime performance on his phone.

“If I thought he was hot before, this really put me over the edge,” Wilde wrote in her Instagram Stories, tagging both Rihanna and A$AP Rocky.

Regardless of Wilde’s intentions, the post drew heated backlash online, with some calling it “so desperate” and “embarrassing.”

“Olivia Wilde always seems to be interested in what someone else’s man is doing,” one person tweeted.

Added another: “She said if her home is wrecked, yours can be too. Pay it forward.”

The online furor was no doubt exacerbated by A$AP Rocky and Rihanna’s announcement, issued just moments after the halftime show, that they are expecting their second child.

Rihanna (left) and A$AP Rocky.
Rihanna (left) and A$AP Rocky.
VALERIE MACON via Getty Images

Later on Monday, Wilde responded to the criticism by resharing the video on her Instagram Stories with a revised message.

“For anyone who got it twisted ... it’s hot to respect your partner,” she wrote. “Especially when your partner just did thaaaaaat.”

Wilde’s private life came under heavy scrutiny during the production of her latest movie, “Don’t Worry Darling,” when she began a romance with one of the film’s stars, Harry Styles. The pair split last November after dating for about two years.

Previously, Wilde was in a relationship with actor Jason Sudeikis, with whom she shares two children.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Curtis M. Wong - Senior Culture Reporter, HuffPost

Senior Culture Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community