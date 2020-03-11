Olivia Wilde Thanks Fan For The Most Disgusting 'Birthday Gift' Ever

Olivia Wilde recently received the worst kind of birthday “gift,” but the actor and filmmaker thanked the fan for it anyway.
Musician Amelia Randall Meath of Sylvan Esso tweeted that she “totally obliterated” a public toilet in Los Angeles, only to discover that the “Booksmart” director was waiting to use it. Meath tweeted a public apology:
As it turns out, it was Wilde’s birthday to boot. She spotted the message and answered with some mock appreciation:
Meath replied:
