Olivia Wilde’s Directorial Debut ‘Booksmart’ Is Being Hailed As A Female-Fronted ‘Superbad’

Wilde told Variety on Sunday that she wanted to make a coming-of-age film because that genre was formative for her as a teen.

“I really wanted to direct a movie for younger people to kind of be a generational anthem. I really benefited from watching those movies — everything from ‘Fast Times [at Ridgemont High]’ to ‘Clueless’ to ‘Dazed and Confused,’” she said. “They really helped us contextualize the experience of being young, being a kid, being different. And I wanted to make something like that for this generation.”

People who were at the Sunday premiere praised the film on Twitter. Some likened it to the 2007 comedy classic “Superbad,” while others applauded it for its smart portrayal of nerdy teen girls.

“Olivia Wilde directed a teen movie epic for every girl who did her homework in HS. Feeling so seen!” New York Times reporter Jada Yuan wrote.

Rotten Tomatoes critic Robert Daniels called the movie “hilarious, epic, and audacious. It’s like John Hughes+ ANIMAL HOUSE through an EIGHTH GRADE lens.”

In full-length reviews, Variety praised Dever and Feldstein’s chemistry, while IndieWire noted the movie’s “savage wit” and “zippy energy.”

