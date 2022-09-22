Olivia Wilde is trying to set the narrative straight — like a good director should.

The “Don’t Worry Darling” director said the “spitgate” moment captured during the movie’s Venice Film Festival premiere, which seemed to show Harry Styles spitting on his co-star Chris Pine, wasn’t actually a spat at all.

“He did not,” Wilde told Stephen Colbert Wednesday on “The Late Show.” “But I think it’s a perfect example of like, people will look for drama anywhere they can. Harry did not spit on Chris, in fact.”

Colbert hilariously suggested the “science isn’t in” and that “we shall see” if Wilde’s version of the story is true. He seemed to allude to rumors of discord surrounding Wilde, actor Florence Pugh and Styles during filming.

“That’s exactly what I mean though,” Wilde responded. “People can look at a video that shows evidence of someone not spitting on someone else and they’ll still see what they want to see, and that is the creation of drama. And that is clickbait.”

The drama included a leaked recording in which Wilde seemed to denigrate Pugh, her lead actor, as “Miss Flo.”

Wilde told Colbert that Pugh was “sensational.”

“I have nothing but respect for Florence’s talent,” Wilde said. “She’s fantastic, she’s on the set of her movie ‘Dune’ right now and like, there’s nothing cooler than a busy actress. I have nothing against her for any reason.”

Colbert must have had a checklist of social media’s most burning questions as he pressed on, inquiring about Pugh skipping the “Don’t Worry Darling” press conference in Venice to have an Aperol spritz. Finally, Wilde seemed to have enough.