Olivia Wilde's Teaser For 'Don't Worry Darling' Shows Harry Styles Being Steamy AF

Olivia Wilde just dropped a teaser trailer for her film “Don’t Worry Darling,” and it’s getting Harry Styles fans all hot and bothered.

On Monday, the actor and director shared the trailer on Twitter, giving viewers a 10-second glimpse into the upcoming psychological drama.

“Don’t Worry Darling” stars Florence Pugh and Styles as a 1950s couple named Alice and Jack. In the film, a “housewife living with her husband in a utopian experimental community begins to worry that his glamorous company may be hiding disturbing secrets,” according to IMDb.

One snippet in the clip features Pugh and Styles in a passionate makeout session, which naturally sent Twitter into a tizzy.

Here’s a smattering of those responses:

SCREAMING CRYING THROWING UP pic.twitter.com/AvO1pQdo9w — kaitlyn (@kooksogolden) September 13, 2021

“not now, mommy is busy watching florence pugh and harry styles make out on repeat in a 2 second clip” #DontWorryDarling pic.twitter.com/hWia3X1bsR — tumi (@sxgarhighstyles) September 13, 2021

this was only 5 seconds of it and we can’t even handle it… we’re screwed pic.twitter.com/xgFkYE6b2y — rachel🦋 (@canyonmoonblu) September 13, 2021

first official look at dont worry darling and its florence pugh and harry styles making out pic.twitter.com/U1iymgcvjN — lorena needs GLENDALE (@styleharrs) September 13, 2021

“Don’t Worry Darling” hits theaters in September 2022.