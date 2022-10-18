Olivia Wilde And Jason Sudeikis Slam Ex-Nanny For 'False' Accusations

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis released a joint statement Monday disputing “false and scurrilous” claims from their former nanny about the end of their relationship.

“As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly,” they told People in a statement. “Her now 18-month-long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends and colleagues, has reached its unfortunate apex.”

Advertisement

“We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children with the sincere hope that she will now choose to leave our family alone.”

Wilde and Sudeikis were together from 2011 to 2020 and have two kids, Otis Alexander, 8, and Daisy Josephine, 6. Wilde has since started dating singer Harry Styles, who played a leading role in her film, “Don’t Worry Darling.”

The former couple was responding to unverified claims from an unnamed woman who spoke to the Daily Mail and alleged that while she was working for the couple, Wilde had an affair with Styles. She also claimed Sudeikis was distraught when he found out.

Wilde told Vanity Fair in an interview that her relationship with Styles began long after she and Sudeikis ended things. The exes made headlines in April when Wilde was served with legal documents from Sudeikis while she was onstage at CinemaCon in Las Vegas. Sudeikis has since said it was not supposed to happen that way and a “series of logistical mishaps” led the server to deliver the documents at CinemaCon after failing to do so at the intended location.

Advertisement