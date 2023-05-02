Olivia Wilde and Margaret Zhang Have Awkward Fashion Moment At 2023 Met Gala

Olivia Wilde and Margaret Zhang wore versions of the same dress at the 2023 Met Gala. Theo Wargo via Getty Images/Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images

The two women showed up to the biggest night in fashion wearing the same Chloé dress in honor of the night’s theme, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.” The dress, according to Vogue, is based on one Lagerfeld sketched in 1983 when he worked for the label. The cutout gown features an embroidered violin connecting the skirt to the top half.

Wilde and Zhang wear nearly identical Chloé designs. Mike Coppola via Getty Images/Kevin Mazur/MG23 via Getty Images

But what separates this embarrassing moment from the great “Beverly Hills, 90210” dress debacle of 1991 is that at least the “Don’t Worry, Darling” director and the editor-in-chief of Vogue China wore the piece in different colors.

Wilde opted for a white version of the cutout gown, while Zhang sported it in black.

Wilde poses in her white dress at the 2023 Met Gala. Theo Wargo via Getty Images

Wilde’s version also had a shorter skirt, and she zhuzhed up her look with arm cuffs that matched the gold embellishments on her dress. Zhang’s look is a bit edgier, with a longer train and a matching cape. The editor also paired her dress with sunglasses and bright blue hair.

Zhang shows off her black dress at the 2023 Met Gala. Theo Wargo via Getty Images