Olivia Wilde Stuns In See-Through ‘Revenge Dress’ At The People’s Choice Awards

Olivia Wilde appeared to be taking a page from the style books of both Florence Pugh and Princess Diana at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards on Tuesday.

The “Don’t Worry Darling” director attended the Los Angeles ceremony in a plunging black Christian Dior gown featuring a completely see-through lace bodice. She completed the look with a pair of Bebe platform shoes.

Wilde’s daring ensemble drew comparisons to Pugh, who starred in “Don’t Worry Darling” and wore a similarly sheer gown at Valentino’s haute couture show in Rome this summer.

Others, however, likened it to the black “revenge dress” worn by Princess Diana in 1994 just hours after King Charles III, who was then a prince, and her husband, admitted on television that he’d been unfaithful during their marriage.

It was a victorious night for Wilde, who took home the award for drama movie of 2022 for “Don’t Worry Darling.”

“We made this movie in 2020 when many people were not confident that audiences would ever return to theaters if they ever reopened,” she told the starry crowd in her acceptance speech. “And yet more than 190 brilliant crew members showed up every single day during a pandemic to make something that they hoped that you guys would show up for. And you did show up. And we’re so, so grateful.”

Wilde’s triumph comes less than a month after it was reported that she and Harry Styles, who stars in “Don’t Worry Darling,” had broken up after about two years of dating.

The former couple’s relationship was just one component in the media firestorm that preceded the release of “Don’t Worry Darling” in September. Among other subjects of intrigue pertaining to the movie include allegations of a behind-the-scenes feud between Wilde and Pugh as well as the director’s seemingly contentious split from Jason Sudeikis, with whom she shares two children.