Olivia Wilde May Have Revealed The Salad Dressing Recipe That Sparked Internet Uproar

Olivia Wilde may be on the rebound following the drama-filled release of her latest movie, “Don’t Worry Darling,” but she hasn’t lost her sense of humor.

On Monday evening, the actor and director shared a page from “Heartburn,” a novel by writer Nora Ephron, to her Instagram stories. The page in question notably featured a recipe for vinaigrette, an apparent wink at a tabloid report about Wilde’s split from “Ted Lasso” star Jason Sudeikis.

A screenshot of the social media post was captured for posterity on Twitter by writer Ilana Kaplan, who, incidentally, is working on a book about Ephron.

🚨olivia wilde gave us her salad dressing recipe which is from nora ephron🚨 pic.twitter.com/LYxracNCC7 — ilana kaplan (@lanikaps) October 19, 2022

The Instagram post came after a Daily Mail article Monday featured an interview with a former nanny for Sudeikis and Wilde’s two children, 6-year-old Daisy and 8-year-old Otis.

The nanny, who was not identified by name in the article, alleged that Wilde began pursuing her current boyfriend, “Don’t Worry Darling” actor Harry Styles, in late 2020 while she and Sudeikis were still together.

She also said that things reached a breaking point when Wilde prepared a salad for Styles using a “special dressing” that she’d previously reserved for her family.

“Jason told me: ‘She made this salad and she made her special dressing and she’s leaving with her salad to have dinner with [Harry],’” the nanny told the Daily Mail.

She went on to state that Sudeikis was so blindsided and heartbroken by Wilde’s actions that he lay underneath her car to prevent her from leaving their home.

Jason Sudeikis (left) and Olivia Wilde in 2019. Jemal Countess via Getty Images

“He said he was doing it on purpose to make her late going to see Harry,” the nanny said.

Sudeikis and Wilde, who were together from 2011 to 2020, denied the accusations in a shared statement Monday.

“As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly,” the statement read, according to People. “Her now 18 month long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends and colleagues, has reached its unfortunate apex.”

Still, Wilde’s choice of “Heartburn” was perhaps fitting. Published in 1983, the book is a semiautobiographical take on Ephron’s real-life marriage to former Washington Post reporter Carl Bernstein and their subsequent divorce.