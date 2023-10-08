Olivia Wilde's Take On Taylor Swift's Relationship Fails To Land

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Olivia Wilde had people wondering what exactly she has against Taylor Swift after weighing in on the singer’s supposed romance with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Appearing to make a point about the pop star’s major influence, the “House” alum posted on her Instagram story someone else’s tweet that said, “I wish Taylor Swift was in love with a climate scientist,” and not the NFL star, who she has been linked to since last month.

Advertisement

Wilde may have been alluding to reports of Swift’s significant carbon footprint.

Last year, the “folklore” singer was named one of the “Celebs with the Worst Private Jet Co2 Emissions,” in a report from the marketing agency Yard.

Based on data from the CelebrityJets X account, the agency found the “Lover” singer’s aircraft made 170 trips between January and July of 2022, creating an estimated reported 8293 metric tons of CO2.

People were wondering why Olivia Wilde commented on Taylor Swift's relationship with Travis Kelce after a weekend Instagram story post. Getty

The “Lover” singer’s team defended the numbers, telling Rolling Stone, “Taylor’s jet is loaned out regularly to other individuals. To attribute most or all of these trips to her is blatantly incorrect.”

Advertisement

Still, people online weren’t sure why Wilde thought she should be the one to chime in about the singer’s love life.

“I get it but like also…who is olivia wilde to say shit,” wrote one user on X, formerly Twitter. “I dont remember harry styles restoring the ozone when they were dating.”

Another user agreed, posting, “She wasn’t worried about climate change when she was flying cross the country to go chase Harry lmao.”

Wilde began dating Styles in 2021, while working on her 2022 directorial debut “Don’t Worry Darling.”

Following the film’s chaotic press campaign, the filmmaker was spotted at the One Direction singer’s side multiple times during his Love On Tour concert run through North America.

Advertisement